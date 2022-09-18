ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Here are some events in Spokane to start Fall 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially starts Thursday with a good chance of rain returning to the Inland Northwest. The forecast for this weekend is expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies. This week, many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. Residents can...
Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
City of Spokane seeking proposals for childcare program

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is currently seeking proposals from organizations experienced in granting funds to childcare facilities within city limits to administer federal pandemic relief funding. According to a press release from the city, these funds are intended to assist childcare providers with staffing and assist...
$50,000 Sandy Williams Fund awarded to the Carl Maxey Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — The passing of Sandy Williams earlier this month left a legacy of community outreach, advocacy and journalism in the city of Spokane, but, local organizations are stepping up to fill the impact. The Innovia Foundation, partnered with Washington Trust Bank, Avista Foundation, Empire Health Foundation and...
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to clear I-90 homeless camp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. Knezovich's letter comes nearly two weeks after Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter...
Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
86-year-old woman found dead in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) is investigating the death of a woman who was reportedly strangled to death. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to a call from the Best Western Edgewater Hotel at 56 Bridge Street. When police arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman dead in a hotel room. It is believed she died of strangulation.
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
