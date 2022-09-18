Read full article on original website
Neighborhood, Housing and Human services director reflects on time in Spokane ahead of last day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) John Hall announced his resignation Wednesday. His resignation comes approximately three months after he was appointed to the position by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. Hall let the city know he accepted another position on the East Coast,...
Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff has jurisdiction to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction. The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane. THE QUESTION.
Here are some events in Spokane to start Fall 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall officially starts Thursday with a good chance of rain returning to the Inland Northwest. The forecast for this weekend is expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies. This week, many indoor and outdoor events will be taking place across the city. Residents can...
October events in Spokane County Library District include blacksmithing, Shred Day and more
SPOKANE, Wash — The weather's getting colder, and with it, the Spokane County Library District is introducing events new and old for people to attend this upcoming fall season. Shred Day will be held at the North Spokane and Spokane Valley libraries. Attendees can bring personal, sensitive documents for...
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
Local candidates discuss growing domestic violence issue in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous that law enforcement respond to. For the victims that come forward, reporting the abuse and going through the legal system can be traumatizing. "We need to believe victims, that's not to say that there isn't a burden of...
“The Monument to Peace and Unity” art piece to be dedicated Sept. 23
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene approved the “The Monument Of Peace And Unity,” to be installed at the Four Corners getaway in 2021. On Friday, it's finally hitting the ground in Coeur d'Alene. Created by artist Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, Inc,...
Free dental clinic coming to Spokane during Hispanic Heritage Month
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Para leer el artículo en Español: 'Clínica dental móvil gratuita llegará a Spokane durante el mes de la Herencia Hispana.'. Latinos en Spokane is providing the Latino/Hispanic community with a three-day, free mobile dental service during Hispanic Heritage Month. Latinos...
Family member remembers life of Franklin Park shooting victim
SPOKANE, Wash. — In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, Spokane police responded to calls of shots fired at Franklin Park. When officers arrived, they found three people injured and one person dead. The man laying dead on the ground was identified as 22-year-old Ablos Kios. According to...
City of Spokane seeking proposals for childcare program
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is currently seeking proposals from organizations experienced in granting funds to childcare facilities within city limits to administer federal pandemic relief funding. According to a press release from the city, these funds are intended to assist childcare providers with staffing and assist...
Diwali and vegetarian food festival to be held in Spokane this October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane will be holding a Diwali festival this coming Oct. 22. The festival will feature a Rangoli art contest, live performances, arts and crafts and vegetarian and vegan foods. Diwali is India's festival of lights. The festival lasts five days across Indian communities. The lights are...
$50,000 Sandy Williams Fund awarded to the Carl Maxey Center
SPOKANE, Wash. — The passing of Sandy Williams earlier this month left a legacy of community outreach, advocacy and journalism in the city of Spokane, but, local organizations are stepping up to fill the impact. The Innovia Foundation, partnered with Washington Trust Bank, Avista Foundation, Empire Health Foundation and...
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich wrote a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating he plans to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by mid-October. Knezovich's letter comes nearly two weeks after Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter...
Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
Man who shot and killed Shadle Park graduate sentenced to 25 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and killed a Shadle Park graduate in downtown Spokane was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison. The courtroom was filled with friends and family of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford, who was shot to death outside of Lucky's Bar in July 2021 by Michael Le, a former friend.
'We refuse to participate in games' | Jewels Helping Hands will not remove cooling tent from I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. However, JHH told KREM 2 they have no plans to remove the tent. The city's fire marshal is demanding...
86-year-old woman found dead in Sandpoint hotel
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) is investigating the death of a woman who was reportedly strangled to death. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, SPD responded to a call from the Best Western Edgewater Hotel at 56 Bridge Street. When police arrived, they found an 86-year-old woman dead in a hotel room. It is believed she died of strangulation.
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
