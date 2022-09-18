Vestaburg community hosts vigil to honor 13-year-old who died in house fire

A Montcalm County family continues to mourn the loss of a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire Wednesday.

Now, the community is offering up as much support as it can.

The Vestaburg community held a vigil Saturday evening in honor of Stormie Mier.

She was killed Wednesday morning when her home on North Caris Road caught on fire.

Family members believe she got caught in the flames while trying to save a dog.

Stormie leaves behind her parents and six siblings.

During Saturday’s vigil, community members told FOX 17 whatever they can do, big or small, they’re willing to do to help out Stormie’s family.

“Great family. Lost everything. Literally everything. All of their belongings, every vehicle and, of course, their 13-year-old daughter. They need nothing but support and they’re just a great family. We love them,” Joy Graham said at Saturday’s vigil. “The support from the community shows how all the kids…rallied around all of them. But to see even stories, pictures on her Facebook, just the smile and how fantastic she was. And my daughter had seen her on FaceTime before and you know, when someone’s there one minute and gone the next, it’s awful every time, but she was there laughing, smiling and just, she was a great little girl.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you’d like to help Stormie’s family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

