ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Living Statue performer's partner is mistaken for real body in Auburn Hills

By Sarah Grimmer
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhQNL_0hzz5GLs00

16 years ago, Robert Shangle dressed as a living statue for halloween and ended up winning a trip to Hollywood from the experience.

So, he never stopped.

"In 2013 I decided I want to work for myself so this has been my sole source of income," Shangle told 7 Action News.

You may have seen him with his copper dog and bike in Mackinac City, or you may have seen him as an oil painting at Art Prize in Grand Rapids.

Shangle's 85 different "statue" characters have brought him around the world.

However, it was in Auburn Hills, after a retirement party gig that Shangle says he put on the show of his lifetime when he went to take his "lady," a female statue he uses in his bits, back to his hotel room.

"To protect her I put a sheet over her not thinking and I put her in my arms and I carried her like you carry somebody," said Shangle. "I’m inside the hotel room getting cleaned up and there’s a loud knock on the door, and it was the sheriff’s department."

The Deputies had received a tip about unusual activity in the hotel lobby, somebody appeared to be carrying a person with a sheet over them into a room.

"I said, 'Yeah that was me, she’s right over there sitting on the couch'," recount Shangle. "They went from very professional, business like, to as soon as they saw it they knew it was a statue. Everybody when we left were all laughing and smiling."

A good laugh and a hilarious memory.

Shangle said the deputies asked for a picture with "the Lady" as many of his fans do.

After Shangle posted it on his Living Statue facebook page , Oakland County Sheriffs Department shared it writing, "That’s taking 'don’t move' to a whole different level. We hope your visit went well."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Auburn Hills, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Retirement Party#7 Action News
Black Enterprise

Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard

A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy