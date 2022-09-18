Rotary Club And Community Volunteers Pack 35,328 Servings Of Food During Meals Of Hope Event Saturday

Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Club Hears From LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen
Bernadette Lauritzen spoke to the Kiwanis Club September 13. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis. Bernadette Lauritzen, executive director of Los Alamos Retired & Senior Organization (LARSO) spoke at the Kiwanis meeting on September 13, looking back over the coronavirus crisis and recalling the impact it had on the Betty Ehart Senior Center in Los Alamos and the White Rock Senior Center.
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Receives The Food Depot 2022 Corporate Lifetime Giving Award
Jill Dixon, deputy director of the Food Depot, presents the Corporate Lifetime Giving Award for 2022 to LANL Staff Director Frances Chadwick. Photo Courtesy LANL. The Food Depot has honored Los Alamos National Laboratory with its Corporate Lifetime Giving Award for 2022, in recognition of the long-standing generosity of employees and the further support of Laboratory operator Triad.
losalamosreporter.com
October Hawk Hangout To Be Held At SALA Los Alamos
October’s Hawk Hangout will be at SALA Los Alamos (old Reel Deal) for 7th and 8th graders. On Thursday, Oct. 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. they can meet up at SALA and watch movies for free. The movie playing will be picked by the students from a QR. Be on the lookout for that. Students can ride the Atomic City Transit Bus Number 6 to the transit center and then bus number 1 to Canyon & Diamond. This event is sponsored by the Los Alamos Teen Center, Teen Court, LosAlamos.com, Los Alamos County Parks & Rec, Los Alamos Middle School, and Los Alamos Family Council.
losalamosreporter.com
Espanola Valley Arts Festival Set For Saturday And Sunday, Features Art, Local Music And Cultural Dancers
The 37th Annual Espanola Valley Arts Festival honoring its handmade history takes place on Sept. 24 and 25. at the Plaza de Española Convento from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The festival will feature artists that will showcase their work. A wide variety of art mediums and styles such as, woodwork, metal, glass, sculpture, pottery, contemporary clay, weaving, furniture, fabric art, photography, retables, bultos, tinwork, jewelry, acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings will be on display.
losalamosreporter.com
Pyramid Cafe Announces New Location And Expansion In Central Park Square
Pyramid Café is pleased to announce its new location at 157 Central Park Square, next to Pet Pangaea. The space was formerly the location of Time Out Pizzeria. Owner Ziggy Rzig said the eastern part of the restaurant, facing 15th and Nectar streets, will feature Pyramid’s freshly prepared foods and take-out options. He has plans to convert the western-facing part of the restaurant, opposite Rigoberto’s, into the Los Alamos Cantina. The restaurant will serve tapas and much more.
losalamosreporter.com
Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow, Music, Fireworks, Food, Bouncy Houses And More Planned In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m!. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been...
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon
Home cooked Mexican food will soon be available near you.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. When it comes to food, nothing beats home cooking. There really is something to say regarding that little extra love that’s put into the food. It’s not a fancy recipe whipped up in a test kitchen designed to go off of some new trend ingredient or style. It’s a tried and true recipe that, oftentimes, has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s possible to taste all of the history and the heart that goes into every bite. And now, there is a Mexican home-cooking restaurant opening up in the coming days in Albuquerque’s Old Town.
Harvest Fair at the Albuquerque Garden Center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun […]
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
New hope on the horizon for empty lot on San Mateo
There have been years of promises from the city to redevelop a high-crime corner tied to shootings and murders. So what is taking so long for the city to build something at San Mateo and Kathryn? News 13 asked the city about the holdup.
KOAT 7
Taos Municipal Schools moves remote after violent incident
TAOS, N.M. — Taos Municipal Schools will move to remote learning following an incident after school at Taos High School, according to interim superintendent Valerie Trujillo. The incident left a student injured and their condition is unknown at this time. The suspect was arrested and is in custody. No...
rrobserver.com
Sandoval County wins Golden Chile award for second year in a row
New Mexico Grown Golden Chile Awards designed to celebrate the hard work of all nutrition providers. Bernalillo — For the second consecutive year, Sandoval County’s Senior Program has earned the Golden Chile Award from New Mexico Grown in recognition of its innovative Senior Center food programming. This top...
KRQE News 13
‘The Noodle Man’ back in town for special event
He is back in Albuquerque. The star of the Amazon Prime Short, the ‘Noodle Man‘ has traveled all around the country serving stunning Thai food to thousands. Now he is back yet again and partnering with local eateries and music venues. On September 19 he will be at Sister Bar for a takeover in the kitchen with a special musical guest. Sister Bar will be offering specialty drinks for the event. Food service will start at 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. or until he is sold out. The music performance by Red Light Cameras will start at 8 P.M. To learn more, visit https://www.instagram.com/pranompopup/.
southwestcontemporary.com
A Peek Inside Performance Santa Fe’s Fall Concerts
A look at three upcoming Performance Santa Fe fall 2022 concerts featuring Hélène Grimaud, the Anat Cohen Quartetinho, and the Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio. One of Santa Fe’s longest-running musical organizations brings artists from around the globe to the City Different. Performance Santa Fe’s fall performances offer a rich diversity of music, with styles spanning centuries and continents presented in venues across the city.
sandovalcountynm.gov
1st Annual Car Show/Flea Market
Sandoval County Commissioner Michael Meek, Chair, District 3 and Sandoval County Sheriff Jesse James Casaus congratulate winners of the Sandoval County First Annual Car and Flea Market in the following categories:. Top Car Club — New Mexico Driven. Best in Show — John Mora, 1957 Chevy Belair. People’s...
Childcare facility for state employees opens
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first on-site childcare facility for children of state employees is now open in Santa Fe. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday to mark the grand opening. The facility is a converted space in the Montoya Building and is run in partnership with the Little Explorers Child Development Center. Officials are hopeful other […]
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico
"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.
Balloon Fiesta 2022: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is celebrating its 50th year in 2022. Here’s what you need to know to get there and back. Dates and Times The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be held from October 1 through October 9 at Balloon Fiesta Park at 9401 Balloon Museum Dr. NE. Gates […]
Concerns raised over homeless, trash at downtown Albuquerque theatre
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic Kimo Theater in downtown Albuquerque looks good after the city cleans up the trash and clears out the homeless. “The main part of Central looks a lot better than what it usually looks like with clothes and people laying everywhere,” Zenda, an Albuquerque resident said. But a few hours later, […]
