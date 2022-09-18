ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Comments / 14

Related
WDSU

Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Foley pedestrian fatally struck by car identified as Birmingham man

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a Birmingham man as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in the Foley area. According to information provided by ALEA, Tom Isaiah Steele, 34 was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. The incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18; Steele was pronounced dead at the scene.
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Feud#Violent Crime#Slidell Automobile#The St Tammany Parish#Tribune Content Agency
AL.com

Southeast Alabama man, 23, killed in single-vehicle wreck in Walker County, authorities say

A 23-year-old southeast Alabama man died Tuesday after the truck he was driving struck a tree in Walker County, authorities said. Tyce H. Brockett, 23, of Ozark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 2:10 Tuesday on Alabama Highway 69 near the 214-mile marker, about five miles north of Jasper, said Cpl. Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 42

Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal motorcycle wreck in Gulfport. Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 46-year-old’s arrest comes after police responded to the intersection of...
GULFPORT, MS
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed

A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods. The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.
SLIDELL, LA
CBS 42

Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
ONEONTA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy