Read full article on original website
Related
Employee of Louisiana car dealership fatally shot coworker during argument, police say
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
19-year-old ID’d as victim killed in hail of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
Alabama woman charged in dog attack deaths of woman, state health investigator
Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
WDSU
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barrage of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 injured and multiple cars, homes damaged
Gunfire erupted in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and another injured. Just before 10 p.m., Birmingham police responded to multiple shots fired at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run Drive off Green Springs Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 911 received numerous calls about the shooting....
Foley pedestrian fatally struck by car identified as Birmingham man
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a Birmingham man as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in the Foley area. According to information provided by ALEA, Tom Isaiah Steele, 34 was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley. The incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18; Steele was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found shot to death in crashed vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City
Police responding to a report of a traffic accident found a motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at 5:30 p.m. Monday of an accident on Pratt Highway near Cordova Avenue. When officers went to check on the occupant, they found the driver unresponsive. Officers then...
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOPD searching for suspects on bikes in multiple cases
The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve multiple crimes with suspects who rode bicycles to or from the scenes.
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Alabama woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
Death of man found fatally shot in wrecked vehicle in Birmingham’s Pratt City not a homicide, police say
A 35-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound in a west Birmingham neighborhood Monday was not the victim of a crime, police said Tuesday. Birmingham officers responding to a report of a traffic accident Monday found the motorist dead from a gunshot wound. Birmingham 911 received a call at...
Southeast Alabama man, 23, killed in single-vehicle wreck in Walker County, authorities say
A 23-year-old southeast Alabama man died Tuesday after the truck he was driving struck a tree in Walker County, authorities said. Tyce H. Brockett, 23, of Ozark, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck around 2:10 Tuesday on Alabama Highway 69 near the 214-mile marker, about five miles north of Jasper, said Cpl. Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
Alabama man charged with kidnapping 2 teens, beating 1 with ax handle
A north Alabama man has been charged with kidnapping two teenagers and assaulting one of the teens with an ax handle. Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47, of Russellville, has been indicted by a grand jury in Lawrence County on the charges, according to court records. Kerby is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 12.
WDSU
Family of Livingston Parish inmate say loved one died after being denied necessary medical device
LIVINGSTON, La. — Pictures and video are the things Richard Abshire's family is holding on to. "It should have not taken place; none of that suffering that he went through," said Kaysi Abshire, Richard's daughter. "My daughter, that was her best friend. He was her best friend," said Taylor...
WLOX
Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal motorcycle wreck in Gulfport. Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The 46-year-old’s arrest comes after police responded to the intersection of...
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed
A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods. The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.
Judge orders mistrial for Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago. Mason Wayne Sisk, 17, is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister on Sept. 2, 2019. Now 17, he was 14 at the time.
Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that dragged a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 14