Non-profit CASA goes country for a night of hope

By Kaija Crowe
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
The non-profit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) hosted its first Annual Night of Hope for abused and neglected children at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. The event kicked off at 5:30 PM on Saturday.

Donors enjoyed live music from Mosquito Pass, Dickey's BBQ, Josh and Johns' Ice Cream, a selfie booth, and a mechanical bull.

Proceeds from the event go directly to programs that support abused and neglected children in the Pikes Peak Region. In El Paso County alone, around 800 kids benefit from CASA's services in a 12-month period.

"A lot of times these kids when they first come to us, there's no light left in their eyes. There are no shining smiles on their faces," said Angela Rose, Executive Director of CASA.

"And by the time we get them back to a safe permanent home and brightness comes back to their faces, and that means the world to me."

She explained that the group also accommodates supervised visitation at CASA.

"When you see a little guy run down the hall and into his dad's arm that he hasn't seen in a long time, and we make that possible; that's also really cool," Rose said.

Those wishing to support the mission of CASA may donate online . Rose encourages those interested in volunteering to register on CASA's volunteer page.
