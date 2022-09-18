ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Week two of Sunday football is tomorrow; here is your forecast

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5w5Q_0hzz2PwY00

A fairly mild day today with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A high pressure ridge is sneaking its way back into the region so we will continue to see this warm up through Monday.

Cooler days with chances of precipitation are shaping up to move in Tuesday through Thursday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy to start with a low near 51°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds with a high near 79°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 54°F

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
City
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Weather outlook for September 20-28

The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
agupdate.com

Gabel wraps up a successful early harvest

HUNTLEY, Mont. – This has been a growing season to remember for generational sugarbeet farmer Greg Gabel. A super dry winter had Greg apprehensively putting seed into the ground, unsure if there would ever be enough moisture to grow the crop. High wind storms shortly after planting mowed over an entire field and then torrential late spring moisture bulged the Yellowstone River and caused flooding. And then, it turned hot, and Greg was doing all he could just to keep his beets irrigated.
HUNTLEY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Who won the Ales for Trails beer competition?

The Billings TrailNet wrapped up their biggest fundraiser on September 9, Ales for Trials. The event that has been going on since 2001 had something new this year: a beer competition. The nonprofit organization announced the winners of the Ales for Trails Beer Competition Monday. There were three beer categories:...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy