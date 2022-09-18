ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson capitalizes on turnover with Shipley's second score vs. Louisiana Tech

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

It didn’t take Clemson long to capitalize on the second interception of the night by its defense.

Following Jeremiah Trotter’s pick of Parker McNeil on Louisiana Tech’s first possession of the second half, Will Shipley found the end zone for the second time in the game when he ran for a 32-yard touchdown on the first play of Clemson’s opening possession of the second half.

Shipley’s score gave the Tigers a 20-6 lead just 20 seconds into the third quarter.

The Clemson Insider

M&M MVP's

We are excited to announce a new weekly feature. In this new feature for The Clemson Insider, Mary Dentremont and Madison Stephenson give us their MVPs for Clemson's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech this past (...)
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Adam Randall

On Monday, Sep. 19, freshman receiver Adam Randall spoke to the media ahead of Clemson’s game versus Wake Forest this Saturday. After his first game under the lights of Memorial Stadium, Randall expressed how (...)
National football post

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
