Harbaugh Updates Jackson’s Status After Practice in Arm Sleeve
The Ravens’ star quarterback didn’t throw to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday.
Kirk Herbstreit ranks Penn State’s performance No. 1 for Week 3
Penn State certainly turned some heads with their start-to-finish domination of Auburn on the road in Week 3. Although the general consensus is Auburn is trending toward the bottom of the SEC this season, the way Penn State traveled down south and took care of business was nothing short of impressive. And nobody had a better Week 3 performance than the Nittany Lions according to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit shared his top five team performances from Week 3 on his Twitter account, and Penn State topped the list. And it truly is easy to understand why. Penn State’s...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘feeling good’ but passes on practice throws
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wore a protective sleeve and didn’t throw during Wednesday’s practice, instead making an appearance on
