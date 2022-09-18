ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Tulsa hands 17th ranked soccer Bears their first loss of the season

SPRINGFIELD – The Missouri State men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night, falling to Tulsa, 3-0, to conclude the team’s non-conference slate. “Tulsa is a good team, and to beat good teams you have to score goals and we didn’t score today,”...
TULSA, OK
Ozark Sports Zone

Shelley Named Valley Offensive Player of the Week

ST. LOUIS — For the second straight week, Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley (Sr., Frisco, Texas) has been named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced late Sunday. For his efforts against No. 10-ranked Arkansas this week, Shelley earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Area cross country runners battle the heat at Nixa Invitational

NIXA – As runners crossed the finish line at the Riann Lubinski Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, their final times, places and team scores weren’t their most immediate concern. Those were the kinds of things best discussed around a water cooler. When officials fired the gun for the start...
NIXA, MO

