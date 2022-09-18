Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie is continuing her standout style streak on the red carpet. The Oscar-nominated actress attended the London premiere of her upcoming film “Amsterdam” on Wednesday night walking the red carpet in a Celine dress. Robbie’s Celine look consisted of a black, cutout dress with a matching cape, which she paired with Messika jewelry. She was styled by Kate Young.
