WWD

Margot Robbie Wears Celine at ‘Amsterdam’ London Premiere

Margot Robbie is continuing her standout style streak on the red carpet. The Oscar-nominated actress attended the London premiere of her upcoming film “Amsterdam” on Wednesday night walking the red carpet in a Celine dress. Robbie’s Celine look consisted of a black, cutout dress with a matching cape, which she paired with Messika jewelry. She was styled by Kate Young.
