Atlanta, GA

Ludacris’ Longtime Manager Charged With Murder After Alleged Self-Defense Shooting

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago
Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

Ludacris’ longtime manger, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder after self-defending himself in a shooting that took place outside of an Atlanta restaurant in June.

Zulu’s lawyer sent Michael Seiden of WSB-TV the following statement, “Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture. Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening. Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that night and had every right to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants. Mr. Zulu remains confident that his named will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”

In the shooting incident, Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting left two dead and one injured. 23-year-old Artez Benton dead and Chaka Zulu injured.

A source at the time of the shooting revealed that Chaka was shot at least once, with the the bullet coming close to his heart. Chaka was taken to the hospital and pronounced in critical condition.

Police concluded that there was an argument or altercation that led to the victims being shot in the parking lot.

Obafemi, famously known as Chaka Zulu surrendered to the police on Sept. 13 and bailed out the same day.

Amongst being charged with murder, Chaka Zulu is also charged with aggravated assault , possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records.

At the top of the 2022 year, Atlanta Hawks honored Chaka Zulu for his community service and recognized him with being a positive leader in Atlanta.

Check back for updates as this story continues to develop.

Atlanta, GA
