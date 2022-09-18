Read full article on original website
WCAX
Do Good Fest donation to help CVMC cancer patients, families
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of dollars are heading to help families of Central Vermont cancer patients, thanks to a major donation from National Life in Montpelier. When someone receives a cancer diagnosis, the patient’s family and kids are impacted in countless ways. Central Vermont Medical Center’s Branches of...
mynbc5.com
National Life donates $86,250 to Vermont cancer patient organization
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The National Life group donated over $86,000 on Tuesday to an organization that helps cancer patients. “Branches of Hope” is the name of an organization based out of Central Vermont Medical Center that helps cancer patients and their families pay expenses that are not covered by health insurance.
WCAX
Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
vermontcatholic.org
Loretto Home residents earn ribbons at Vermont State Fair
Three residents of Loretto Home in Rutland — a Vermont Catholic Charities Inc. elder care home — fared well at this year’s Vermont State Fair; together they brought home 15 ribbons for their art and craft projects. “Art and crafts stimulate their mind and give them a...
Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont
Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
VTDigger
Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist
CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
Waterbury journalist struggles to keep local news alive
The print edition of the Waterbury Roundabout, also known as the Waterbury Reader, will end on Friday, raising questions about the Roundabout’s future. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterbury journalist struggles to keep local news alive.
Brattleboro's Stone Church Provides a Stained Glass Window Into the Southern Vermont Music Scene
In recent years, Brattleboro has launched some of the Green Mountain State's best musical acts — metal band Barishi, stoner rockers Witch and post-punk trio Thus Love, among others. But many Vermonters have been missing out on the burgeoning scene in the southeast corner of the state. "It does...
Brattleboro EMS takeover, projected to save money, drains expected surplus
Six months after municipal leaders said the town could take over emergency medical services and save $200,000, the local selectboard has spent the last of those dollars on unanticipated expenses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro EMS takeover, projected to save money, drains expected surplus.
WCAX
The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital.
ShireTown Market Brings Creemees and Breakfast Tacos to Middlebury
Middlebury's creemee drought ended last month when ShireTown Marketplace opened its walk-up window on August 19, serving cones and cups of classic vanilla, chocolate and twist. "We anticipated it being busy, but nothing like what we actually saw," owner Kevin Archambeault said. "We kind of got it handed to us...
montpelierbridge.org
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day
My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
WCAX
A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
WCAX
Ripton school weighs rejoining district after splitting a year ago
RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Ripton might be the first in Vermont to merge back into a school district after it voted to leave just last year. It’s the latest struggle surrounding Act 46, the 2015 state law that forced school districts to merge and centralize their operations.
Rutland woman hurt in Route 7 crash dies
A Rutland woman, who was hospitalized after a crash on US Route 7 Monday afternoon, has since died from her injuries, according to the Vermont State Police.
VSP looking for alleged Rutland Hannaford thieves
Vermont State Police say the Hannaford on Route 7 S in Rutland Town was robbed twice Friday afternoon.
WCAX
Should you be able to sue police? Qualified immunity in the spotlight
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Area NAACP is looking to reset the conversation over qualified immunity-- legal protections for government officials. It comes ahead of a key report examining how often the legal doctrine is used by Vermont law enforcement. The debate over qualified immunity was divisive and it...
VTDigger
BUHS abuse investigation needs balanced reporting
As Brattleboro parents and community members, we were disturbed by Kevin O’Connor’s reporting on our school district’s investigation into sexual abuse, harassment and abuses of power by current and former faculty. By foregrounding Vermont’s age of consent, a fact irrelevant to educator abuse of students, O’Connor implicitly...
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
