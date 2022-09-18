ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

WCAX

Do Good Fest donation to help CVMC cancer patients, families

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of dollars are heading to help families of Central Vermont cancer patients, thanks to a major donation from National Life in Montpelier. When someone receives a cancer diagnosis, the patient’s family and kids are impacted in countless ways. Central Vermont Medical Center’s Branches of...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

National Life donates $86,250 to Vermont cancer patient organization

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The National Life group donated over $86,000 on Tuesday to an organization that helps cancer patients. “Branches of Hope” is the name of an organization based out of Central Vermont Medical Center that helps cancer patients and their families pay expenses that are not covered by health insurance.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day

PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
PERU, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Loretto Home residents earn ribbons at Vermont State Fair

Three residents of Loretto Home in Rutland — a Vermont Catholic Charities Inc. elder care home — fared well at this year’s Vermont State Fair; together they brought home 15 ribbons for their art and craft projects. “Art and crafts stimulate their mind and give them a...
RUTLAND, VT
sevendaysvt

Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont

Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
STRAFFORD, VT
VTDigger

Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
RANDOLPH, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day

My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

A psychic fair at Proctor’s Wilson Castle

2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making...
PROCTOR, VT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Ripton school weighs rejoining district after splitting a year ago

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Ripton might be the first in Vermont to merge back into a school district after it voted to leave just last year. It’s the latest struggle surrounding Act 46, the 2015 state law that forced school districts to merge and centralize their operations.
RIPTON, VT
WCAX

Should you be able to sue police? Qualified immunity in the spotlight

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Area NAACP is looking to reset the conversation over qualified immunity-- legal protections for government officials. It comes ahead of a key report examining how often the legal doctrine is used by Vermont law enforcement. The debate over qualified immunity was divisive and it...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

BUHS abuse investigation needs balanced reporting

As Brattleboro parents and community members, we were disturbed by Kevin O’Connor’s reporting on our school district’s investigation into sexual abuse, harassment and abuses of power by current and former faculty. By foregrounding Vermont’s age of consent, a fact irrelevant to educator abuse of students, O’Connor implicitly...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

