This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Inaugural Day of Service Honors Lifelong FriendsProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned GraveyardTravel MavenRockaway, NJ
Ferris girls soccer gets much anticipated victory, snaps winless streak
Senior Dorchelle Nestro recorded a hat trick as Ferris earned its first win in nearly five years after defeating BelovED Charter, 4-1, at Lincoln Park in Jersey City. The victory snapped a 56-game winless streak for Ferris, which had gone 0-53-3 since its last win on Oct. 18 , 2017.
New Jersey’s best team? Rutgers Prep girls soccer making case with loaded offense
Immaculata coach Jeremy Beardsley stood on the sidelines last Saturday, crossed his arms, drew his hand to his chin and attempted to figure out just exactly how his team was going to stop the best offense in the state. In the end though, there really was no solution that was...
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
N.J.’s No. 1 & 2 FB recruits – OL Chase Bisontis, DL Sydir Mitchell Jr. – clash in NJ.com Top 50 game of the week
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Shakur Stevenson arrives in hometown Newark for next fight
Shakur Stevenson is officially back in New Jersey. The Newark native will fight in his hometown this week.
What to look for at Devils’ 1st training camp practice: Goalie battle, Dougie Hamilton’s bounce-back, Alexander Holtz, more
After a long offseason packed with draft pick trade rumors, a Johnny Gaudreau saga, and an exhausting Jesper Bratt contract extension, the 2022-23 Devils will finally glide on the Prudential Center ice Thursday for their first training camp practice. New Jersey will have several different drills taking place –– all...
N.J. marching band of the week: Bloomfield High School Marching Bengals (PHOTOS)
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 3
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
HS football: Statewide stat leaders through the first 3 weeks of the season
We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals across the state.
N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.
Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting
Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
N.J. firefighter critically hurt in motorcycle crash while headed to work
A Paterson firefighter was in critical condition on Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed while he was traveling to work, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 23 in Franklin Borough in Sussex County, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. It was not clear when the crash occurred. The firefighter, whose...
Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview
The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
N.J. downtown is a semifinalist for the ‘Great American Main Street’ award
Downtown Metuchen is in the running to be named one of America’s best Main Streets. The Metuchen Downtown Alliance, an organization working to revitalize the borough’s business district through downtown initiatives and events, is a semifinalist for Main Street America’s 2023 Great American Main Street Award.
County ‘Teacher of the Year’ receives award
Hunterdon County Interim Executive County Superintendent, Juan Torres, presented a crystal globe to Brian Smith, at the Hunterdon County Superintendents’ Roundtable held on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Hunterdon County Educational Services Commission in Califon. Smith, an English and journalism teacher in the Delaware Valley Regional High School District,...
wrnjradio.com
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Eighteen people arrested following a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson. The initiative began after the Clinton Township Police Department began receiving complaints regarding narcotic activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, Robeson said. The following...
Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot worth $1.9M split by pair of winning tickets
A pair of lucky ticket holders will split Friday’s $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot, the second-biggest prize of the year for the daily game. One was sold at Field Liquors on Route 46 west in Clifton, the other at Krauszer’s Food Store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Franklin Township, Somerset County.
TMNT at Liberty Science Center, soul legends at NJCU, more to do in Hudson County
From the dark, brooding comics where they made their debut, into the colorful morning cartoons of childhood memories, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will appear in a limited-engagement museum exhibit for fans of all ages at Liberty Science Center beginning Saturday, Sept. 24, with Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer.
