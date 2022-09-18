ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna Center, OH

Highlights: Mathews rides strong defensive output in comeback win

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hf85O_0hzyzhJh00

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews Mustangs claw back from down 13-0 to send Madonna back to West Virginia with their first loss of the season, 16-13.

In the first quarter, the Mustangs’ defense showed up early with a Trenton Hyde interception.

And defense was the theme early. This time it was Zack Mazey for Mathews with the perfect strip, Jayden Perkins for the fumble recovery.

Now, Mathews trailing 13-0 with the Blue Dons driving again, but Ethan Petak is there for the interception to give Mathews the ball back with just over 3 minutes to play in the first half.

Youngstown State battles, falls to No. 9 Kentucky

Right before halftime, Petak and the offense finally capitalized on a turnover, finding Logan Corson, who split two defenders before finishing off the 50-yard touchdown. Mathews was down 13-6 at this point but had all the momentum.

The Mathews comeback improves to 4-1 on the season and will take on St. John next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Vienna Center, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Vienna Center, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WFMJ.com

Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops

Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
HERMITAGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Youngstown State#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy