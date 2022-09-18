ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Moncada leads White Sox over Tigers 4-3 in 11 innings

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener.

With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third.

“It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.”

Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.

Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo said Andrus made the decision to bunt and try the double steal.

“Elvis is very smart and the way he knows the game is unbelievable,” Cairo said. “On defense, on offense and running the bases. He saw that he could attack that base and he did it.”

Pinch-hitter Javier Báez had a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom half against Aaron Bummer, who retired Spencer Torkelson on a flyout for his second save.

Liam Hendriks (4-4) retired the side in order in the 10th, a day after giving up Victor Reyes’ game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th.

“I knew he was going to do the job tonight,” Cairo said. “I trusted him tonight, just like I trusted him last night. He got one pitch up a little bit last night, but he’s fine.”

Chicago (75-71) was four games back of AL Central-leading Cleveland (78-66), which was trying for a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota.

“We were trying to find ways to battle back and get some runs tonight,” Moncada said. “We knew we had to stay with our approach and keep trying to score.”

Davis Martin allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He replaced scheduled starter Johnny Cueto, who felt ill according to Cairo but could start Sunday.

“I found out early this morning that I might be starting today instead of tomorrow,” said Martin, who had been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. “I just got into my routine in case they needed me today.”

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up two runs, two hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

“This is probably as sharp as he’s been for us,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It looked like he just lost his feel for the strike zone after he hit Eloy in the seventh.”

Rodriguez and Martin raced through the first five innings in 75 minutes, combining to allow three hits and a walk.

Reyes hit an RBI single in the sixth after Tucker Barnhart’s leadoff double. The inning included two outstanding defensive plays: shortstop Elvis Andrus made a lunging grab of Akil Baddoo’s liner up the middle and second baseman Romy González made a barehand pickup of Riley Greene’s grounder and then threw to first for the out.

A.J. Pollock greeted Jason Foley with a two-run single in the seventh. Pollock is hitting .373 in 51 at-bats against the Tigers this season.

Baddoo scored from second on Greene’s eighth-inning grounder that Andrus dived to glove on the outfield grass. As Andrus initially hestitated to throw, Baddoo ran through a stop sign from third base coach Ramon Santiago and scored standing up as Andrus’ throw went up the first-base line.

“He made an excellent play to keep the ball in the infield, but he thought (Baddoo) was going to stop and he didn’t stop,” Cairo said. “That happens.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Hinch said rookie RHP Beau Brieske (biceps) will not return this season. Brieske went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 starts before sustaining the injury in a July 12 start against the Kansas City Royals.

Baez had swelling in his knee after an awkward play at the plate on Friday, so Hinch saved him for a pinch-hitting spot on Saturday, but expected to be able to use him as the DH on Sunday.

ROSTER MOVE

RHP Michael Kopech (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day. Cairo said the team hopes Kopech could return for the final days of the regular season.

The teams finish their three-game series on Sunday, with Drew Hutchison (2-8, 4.24) expected to face Cueto (7-8, 3.09).

