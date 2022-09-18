Read full article on original website
Eternal Sunshine
3d ago
Are we sure that's a woman? Apparently the roommates had a very good reason to want "her" to leave, "she" proved it. I hope "her" new roommate in jail enjoys "her" company.
teddy
3d ago
Cannot believe anyone with any common sense would even pick her as a roommate, she’s frightening looking.
bread&butter
3d ago
I sure hope they don't let her out with bail she's definitely a flight risk, they need to impound her broom.
Man found with enough fentanyl to potentially kill population of 2 Florida counties, deputies say
A Georgia man was found asleep in a truck with enough fentanyl to potentially kill the entire populations of two Florida counties, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Florida Man Mad About Electricity Use Gunned Down Ex-Wife and Her Son, Cops Say
A Florida man is accused of gunning down his ex-wife and her adult son in front of two young kids after becoming enraged about the lights being left on in the house. “This is absolutely senseless. This is an argument over electricity,” Volusia County Chief Deputy Brian Henderson said of the Sunday shooting in DeLand, according to WESH 2. Michael Williams, 47, was arrested at the scene for allegedly shooting his ex-wife Marsha Williams and her son, 28-year-old Robert Adams, who was visiting with his young children. Henderson said the shooting came after Williams tried to block the pair from using electricity because “he felt that they were leaving the lights on in the house.” Following a confrontation, Williams phoned 911 to report that he’d shot the two, claiming they had been “attacking” him, Henderson said. But according to police, there was no evidence to back up his claim of self-defense. Adams’ children, aged 6 and 6, are thought to have witnessed the killings; they were found in another room when police recovered the victims’ bodies.Read it at WESH 2
North Carolina double murder: Authorities searching for suspect accused of killing Devin Clark, Lyric Woods
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. - North Carolina authorities are still searching for a 17-year-old suspect facing charges in the double murder of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, over the weekend. The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced that it had filed a petition to charge the juvenile suspect with...
fox35orlando.com
Florida HOA president arrested again, facing more charges over alleged hidden camera inside condos
Florida HOA president accused of hiding cameras in condo. A Florida man and HOA president already facing charges for allegedly keeping a hidden camera inside the master bedroom of a Palm Coast condo he was caring for, faces additional charges after a third victim was recorded on camera in a different condo.
Alabama woman who allegedly let dangerous dogs run wild, leading to 2 deaths, has been charged
Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
Alabama toddler dies after being left in hot car, 27th in US this year
An investigation is underway in east Alabama after a toddler was found dead in a car Tuesday afternoon. The Oneonta Police Department said multiple agencies are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy after he was left in a hot car, according to an update on the Blount County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of shooting, killing ex-wife, her son over argument about electricity
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother and her adult son were shot and killed over an argument with a suspect about electricity Sunday night, the Volusia Sheriff's Office told reporters Monday during a news conference. Shortly before 8 p.m., authorities said the suspect, identified as Michael Williams, 47, called 911...
abcnews4.com
Florida man arrested for killing ex-wife and her son over electricity usage: Sheriff
DELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A mother and son from DeLand were fatally shot on Sunday night after detectives say the woman's ex-husband shot the two over an argument over electricity usage. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to at 1322 East Parkway in the Daytona Park...
Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
mycbs4.com
Man accused of exposing himself on Gainesville-Hawthorne trail
Alachua County — Gainesville Police accuse 33-year-old Jonathan Dow of exposing himself on the Gainesville-Hawthorne trail. Police say on September 11th a runner said Dow looked at her, while exposed, seated along the trail. Police are charging Dow with a felony, because he has a prior conviction for exposing...
WINKNEWS.com
4 children recovered in Florida after abduction by Michigan father
Federal officials say they found four children in Riviera Beach who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father. According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton.
NH teens accused of carving racially motivated messages in bathroom, targeting Black student
Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving race-motivated messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens carved the messages at John Stark...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts major drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Jason Setzer, 46, of Orange Park, and Alvin Mercado, 38, of Fleming Island, were both arrested in...
North Carolina sheriff eyes foul play after 2 missing teens found shot dead in power lines
A homicide investigation is underway after North Carolina deputies found two bodies with bullet wounds amid a search for two missing teens in Orange County, according to authorities. A pair of men riding four-wheel ATVs found the remains of a Black male and White female around 3 p.m. Saturday, according...
Click10.com
South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
WESH
'Our minds were blown': Florida couple says dealership sold them stolen truck from Colorado
Imagine buying your dream vehicle only to find out it was actually stolen. That is what the Haines family in Flagler County is dealing with. And they say they are still on the hook for the payment. Brandon Haines and his family were searching for a new pickup truck for...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver crashes into Florida deputy's patrol car
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Body camera video captured the moment an alleged DUI driver crashed into a Volusia County deputy's patrol car Friday night. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on US 17 while deputies were working on a different traffic crash. In the video, both the driver's...
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled: 3-Year-Old Isaiah Louise-Jeune Found Safe
This is a cancellation of the Florida Missing Child Alert that was activated on Sunday for Isaiah Louise-Jeune. The child is safe. A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for Isaiah Louise-Jeune, a black male, 3 years old, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, with black
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
