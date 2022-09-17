Bishop Hill’s annual 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, 2022. As always, there will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children during the 50th Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth workdays”) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, play, and music are all free.

BISHOP HILL, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO