Bishop Hill to hold Jordbruksdagarna Sept. 24-25
Bishop Hill’s annual 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, 2022. As always, there will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children during the 50th Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth workdays”) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, play, and music are all free.
MTHS to hold annual Madrigal Dinner December 2
Metamora Township High School will present the 47th annual Madrigal Dinner Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. On Friday and Saturday, doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, doors open at 3 p.m., and the show starts at 3:30 p.m.
Flowers named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll
Hailey Flowers from Eureka, IL, has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Flowers plays Women's Volleyball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 4 GPA. The Big South Conference announced that 59.92 percent of eligible student-athletes earned Presidential Honor Roll status...
