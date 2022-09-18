Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
Best photos: Raul Rosas Jr. earns UFC contract at Dana White's Contender Series 55
Check out these photos from 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.’s dominant unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Hedges, UFC)
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (9/12-9/17): Yusuff Gets New Opponent
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff and entertaining bantamweight Julio Arce. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves
Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon. “I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.
Watch Israel Adesanya's epic trailer for Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281: 'He who laughs last, laughs best'
Israel Adesanya knows how to build up his fights. In perhaps his biggest fight to date, Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) meets former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya will look...
Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Song Yadong after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 60?
UFC Vegas 60 went down last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving several fighters feeling the post-fight blues, including Alen Amedovski, who suffered his fourth straight loss inside the Octagon after getting stopped by Joseph Pyfer. And Chidi Njokuani, who was was knocked...
Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
Song Yadong Reacts To TKO Loss To Cory Sandhagen
UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong has spoken out for the first time since his loss to Cory Sandhagen in his first-career UFC main event. Sandhagen vs. Yadong lived up to the hype at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. In an epic headliner, the two bantamweight brawlers went back and forth and entertained UFC fans for as long as the fight lasted.
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed
Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time
Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
Joe Rogan Pulls Off ‘Combat Sports Trifecta’ By Watching ADCC, UFC Vegas 60 And Canelo Vs. GGG In One Day
Joe Rogan watched all the biggest combat sports events that happened in Las Vegas this weekend. The UFC commentator was ringside with Dave Chappelle at Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3. Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan had a blast this past Saturday in Las Vegas. The 55-year-old felt like he...
Paulo Costa In Awe Of Streetfighting “Beast” After Viral Video
There is a man terrorizing streets with his hands, and Paulo Costa wants some answers. As entertaining as he may be in the Octagon, Costa has been building a potentially more entertaining persona with the hilarious posts and constant trolling he has been doing on social media. Whether it be his fellow fighters, or himself, the Brazilian middleweight contender always has something interesting to say or share, causing people to speculate if he is really the one behind the posts.
FanSided
