Las Vegas, NV

mmanews.com

McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up

Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine

UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
UFC
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Sports
mmanews.com

UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (9/12-9/17): Yusuff Gets New Opponent

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff and entertaining bantamweight Julio Arce. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.
UFC
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut In Jeopardy Just Days Before Fight

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s first appearance in the boxing ring may be in doubt just days before the fight. Cyborg’s scheduled opponent at Fight Music Show 2, Simone Silva, is serving a 60-day medical suspension stemming from an Aug. 13 knockout loss. The fight takes place on Sept. 25, 43 days into the 60-day suspension.
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Song Yadong
Person
Petr Yan
mmanews.com

Song Yadong Reacts To TKO Loss To Cory Sandhagen

UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong has spoken out for the first time since his loss to Cory Sandhagen in his first-career UFC main event. Sandhagen vs. Yadong lived up to the hype at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday. In an epic headliner, the two bantamweight brawlers went back and forth and entertained UFC fans for as long as the fight lasted.
UFC
mmanews.com

MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed

Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time

Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’

Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
UFC
mmanews.com

Paulo Costa In Awe Of Streetfighting “Beast” After Viral Video

There is a man terrorizing streets with his hands, and Paulo Costa wants some answers. As entertaining as he may be in the Octagon, Costa has been building a potentially more entertaining persona with the hilarious posts and constant trolling he has been doing on social media. Whether it be his fellow fighters, or himself, the Brazilian middleweight contender always has something interesting to say or share, causing people to speculate if he is really the one behind the posts.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

