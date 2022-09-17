Read full article on original website
Bishop Hill to hold Jordbruksdagarna Sept. 24-25
Bishop Hill’s annual 19th century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, 2022. As always, there will be a variety of traditional craft demonstrations, food, vendors, and hands-on activities for the children during the 50th Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth workdays”) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Demonstrations, hands-on activities, play, and music are all free.
MTHS to hold annual Madrigal Dinner December 2
Metamora Township High School will present the 47th annual Madrigal Dinner Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. On Friday and Saturday, doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, doors open at 3 p.m., and the show starts at 3:30 p.m.
Flowers named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll
Hailey Flowers from Eureka, IL, has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Flowers plays Women's Volleyball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 4 GPA. The Big South Conference announced that 59.92 percent of eligible student-athletes earned Presidential Honor Roll status...
Eureka Public Library announces upcoming events
Genealogy Meet-Up Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is Eureka Public Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join them on Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website.
