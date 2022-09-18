Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Schools want parents and community members to weigh in on Valor charter school
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A public hearing for a new charter school in Hamilton County is set for tomorrow. Parents, community members and schools will be able to weigh in on Valor Classical Academy, a proposed charter school Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Pennsylvania Pkwy in Carmel.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms: Managing the ‘all or nothing’ mentality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays will be here before you know it and with them often comes seasonal stress. “The ‘all or nothing’ mentality is where you’re looking at things as…perfect or disaster and you don’t give yourself any grace in the in between,” certified stress management coach Andee Bookmyer said.
WISH-TV
Crumbling stairs among $7M in fixes for Soldiers & Sailors Monument
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also...
WISH-TV
Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend
The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival,...
WISH-TV
Indy Jazz Fest returns with an outdoor festival at Garfield Park, features Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway, more
Indy Jazz Fest returns this year with an outdoor festival at Garfield Park, and tickets are on sale now. Celebrating more than 20 years as innovators in the Indianapolis arts and culture scene, the annual Indy Jazz Fest is the premier event of the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation/. The two-day outdoor...
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
WISH-TV
Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: National Alliance on Mental Illness talks mental health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by the the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness to help those struggling with mental health, Julie Hayden.
WISH-TV
Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’ ahead of this weekend’s ‘The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam’
It’ll be a history-making weekend with the return of Indy’s “Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam.”. Concert promoter Geno Shelton and performer Alaina Renae joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show and to give a preview of Alaina’s performance with her song, “Loving.”
WISH-TV
Program coordinator talks about 2 in 3 parents saying kids are insecure about looks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new poll, 2 out of 3 parents say their child is struggling with self-image, and some are being treated unkindly because of it. Scientists at the University of Michigan surveyed over 1,600 moms and dads with at least one child from ages 8-18 in April. Thirty-two percent said their kids are self-conscious about acne, 31% with their weight, and 27% with their hair. Insecurities over teeth, height and facial features were also reported.
WISH-TV
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
WISH-TV
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by vehicle while waiting for school bus
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus Wednesday morning, the Anderson Police Department says. The child was hit by a Chevrolet truck at around 8 a.m. while she waited near a bus stop at the intersection of 30th and Fountain Streets, according to a statement by police.
WISH-TV
Bloomington police searching for armed person hiding in sewer system
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police near Indiana University’s campus are searching for an armed suspect who is barricaded in an underground sewer system. Indiana University Bloomington says an armed subject has entered the storm drain off campus near First and Walnut streets. The Indiana University Police Department says it is not an active-shooter situation.
WISH-TV
ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
WISH-TV
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach found guilty of child molestation
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Crawfordsville man who was a gymnastics coach in Zionsville was found guilty of three counts of child molestation. According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Arnold, 33, molested children three times between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach at an athletic center in Zionsville. Prosecutors say the victim was under the age of 14 at the time. They say the victim told a counselor about the abuse in fall of 2020.
WISH-TV
Final days of summer hot, then cool to start fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After early morning rain and thunderstorms, central Indiana saw lots of cloud cover for a large portion of Monday. We look to push close to the 90s through Wednesday before fantastic fall-like weather slides in. Monday night: We’ll keep ahold of partly cloudy skies tonight as...
WISH-TV
INDOT: Crews work toward December opening of the North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation tells News 8 that crews are pushing forward to complete the North Split project in December. INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said, “Our biggest goal of 2022 is opening up the interchange so we can get traffic and commuting through Indianapolis. That is our biggest goal of 2022. You’ll still see some construction. You’ll still see some INDOT trucks in 2023, of course. That’s just adding, like, the urban forest.”
WISH-TV
Frustration mounts in Muncie as railroad construction closes crossings
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says the city government was told by Norfolk Southern the main railroad track in Muncie would be repaired. Originally, the company wanted to do it all at once before the city government convinced Norfolk Southern to do it in sections. Now,...
WISH-TV
Family, friends remember mother killed at day care center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds gathered at an Indianapolis church Sunday to remember Krystal Walton. Walton was shot and killed Friday morning, as she dropped off her kids at the Charity Church & Child Care center at the corner of Holmes Avenue and 10th Street. Police later caught up with...
WISH-TV
Suspect in custody after search for armed person hiding in Bloomington sewers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police believed was armed with a rifle was apprehended Tuesday in Bloomington. Bloomington police say the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Eli Swartzentruber, was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue. Swartzentruber was checked out at a hospital and transported to...
