ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA kicks aside South Alabama's upset bid on Nicholas Barr-Mira's dream field goal

By Ben Bolch
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrLlo_0hzywzQG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pepWn_0hzywzQG00
Nicholas Barr-Mira, fourth from left, watches his game-winning, 24-yard field goal that lifted UCLA to a 32-31 victory over South Alabama on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins moved to 3-0. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

It was every kid kicker’s dream and millionaire coach’s queasy scenario, a fateful flash of seconds defining their team’s narrative for at least the next week.

As the last blocker crouched into place for the game’s final play Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl, UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira lined up behind his holder. He measured off two wide steps to his left. He waited for the snap with his team trailing South Alabama by two points and just three seconds left.

A back-and-forth game filled with bizarre plays and Bruins blunders needed resolution. Would Barr-Mira, a former walk-on who had been perfect on the day after a shaky start to the season, fully redeem himself? Or would he falter under the pressure of his first game-deciding kick at any level of football, reviving doubts about UCLA under coach Chip Kelly ?

On the Bruins’ sideline, coaches and players alike felt as if they could predict the future.

“Honestly, I thought he had it,” said Kelly, who awarded Barr-Mira a scholarship near the end of training camp.

“Shoot, I was at ease,” said quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson , who had frantically guided his team from its 33-yard line to the South Alabama six over the final 2 minutes 52 seconds.

“His name has been ‘Money Nick’ since he started his first game here,” said linebacker Carl Jones Jr. , who had foiled South Alabama's fake field goal on the Jaguars’ final drive.

With the crowd of 29,344 standing and straining their necks to follow the trajectory of the ball, Barr-Mira earned that nickname anew, sending his 24-yard kick sailing inside the right upright to provide UCLA with a 32-31 victory .

Barr-Mira tapped facemasks with holder Sean Holland in celebration before sprinting toward the other end of the field, pausing only for hand slaps and quickie hugs along the way.

Dream fulfilled.

“As a kid, as a kicker, you definitely think about those moments, you want those moments — any kicker would really dream of having those moments,” Barr-Mira said. “But in the moment, all I could focus on was making the kick. Treated it like any other kick.”

It ended like all his other kicks on the day, Barr-Mira going four for four on field goals. It might have been the only department in which the Bruins (3-0) were perfect in completing their nonconference schedule unbeaten for the first time in Kelly’s five seasons.

A botched handoff led to a fumble by Zach Charbonnet into the end zone, one play after an apparent touchdown catch was marked down on the other side of the goal line. A bobbled pitch resulted in another Bruins turnover. The defense seemed out of position on nearly every other play while giving up 399 yards to the Jaguars (2-1), including nearly five yards per carry.

The miscues left restless a crowd that represented UCLA’s second smallest since the team moved to the Rose Bowl before the 1982 season — topping only the 27,143 the Bruins drew for their season opener against Bowling Green. The sagging attendance drew a rebuke from former Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman , who retweeted a picture of the crowd and called it “an embarrassment” while noting his top-ranked team in 1988 couldn’t fill the stadium either.

“Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000-seat stadium,” Aikman wrote. “Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too.”

Unfortunately for Aikman, UCLA’s Rose Bowl lease runs through June 2044. But like everything else hampering the Bruins, that was a worry for another day after UCLA showed its resolve in winning for the sixth consecutive time dating to last season.

“Three things happen in a football game — momentum swings, random events and adversity,” Kelly said, “and the key is if you’re a competitor, you respond.”

Seemingly all three things happened on the play that left the Bruins staring at defeat late in the third quarter. UCLA running back Keegan Jones bobbled a pitch from Thompson-Robinson deep in Bruins territory, leading to a strange sequence in which nearly every player on the field seemingly touched the loose ball before South Alabama recovered it at UCLA's six-yard line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy5ux_0hzywzQG00
Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passes to tight end Hudson Habermehl. Thompson-Robinson threw for three touchdowns and led UCLA into position for the winning field goal. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

When Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley connected with wide receiver Caullin Lacy for a four-yard touchdown two plays later, UCLA trailed 31-23 and appeared to be on the verge of another loss to a Group of Five opponent after falling to Cincinnati (twice), Fresno State (twice) and San Diego State in previous seasons under Kelly.

Determined to show he’s among a different breed of Bruins, slot receiver Logan Loya hauled in an eight-yard scoring pass on fourth and four. But UCLA couldn’t pull even after the Jaguars dragged down Thompson-Robinson short of the goal line on the two-point conversion.

It looked as if South Alabama probably would add to its lead with slightly less than three minutes to play when it lined up for a field goal at the UCLA 22. But when holder Tanner McGee, who is also the Jaguars’ backup quarterback, shifted into the shotgun formation, the Bruins quickly tried to gird themselves for a potential knockout punch.

“I’m down in the four-point [stance] getting ready to just run through a 300-pounder,” Jones said. “And the next thing you know, we just heard, ‘Fake, fake, fake!’ ”

Jones shifted outside to give himself a better rushing lane toward McGee, whom he wrapped up for an 11-yard loss.

That left the Bruins with little time to go 67 yards for a touchdown or as far as they could move into field-goal range. Thompson-Robinson made the most of it, quickly guiding his team into South Alabama territory when he connected with wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala for a 29-yard reception.

Ten consecutive running plays eventually brought Barr-Mira onto the field. He took a couple of quick, purposeful steps before kicking the ball, the little kid having grown up to live the dream.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dead at 22

Former UCLA Bruin basketball player Jalen Hill has died at 22 years old. The news was confirmed by Hill's father, George, via his private Instagram account on Tuesday. While the cause of death remains unknown, Hill's family said he was in Costa Rica when he disappeared. Hill, who played forward and center with the Bruins, joined the team in 2017 before leaving the team during the 2021-2022 season due to depression and anxiety. During his three seasons he played in 77 games, averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.He hailed from Corona, where he became a four star recruit at Corona Centennial High School, ranked the No. 47 high school basketball player in the nation his senior year.Hill was one of three Bruins players, along with LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley that were arrested for shoplifting in 2017 when the team was in Shanghai, China for a season-opening matchup against Georgia Tech. He was suspended for the entire 2017-18 season as a result. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
California Football
Mobile, AL
Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Mobile, AL
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Zach Charbonnet
oc-breeze.com

Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract

The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#South Alabama#Field Goals#American Football#College Football
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home

Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox40jackson.com

Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert

Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a “Sound of Music” singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

South LA police pursuit ends in 3-car crash

LOS ANGELES - Another police pursuit ended in a crash, this time it was a three-car wreck that injured at least one person. It's the latest in a series of recent accidents involving police chases. One of the goals of the Los Angeles Police Department is to deescalate these potentially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Luxurious Trophy Estate with Exquisite Features in the Beverly Hills Flats hits The Market for $35 Million

The Estate in Beverly Hills, a brand new architectural triumph combines classic opulence and the modern feel of today with its exquisite features and luxurious quality finishes is now available for sale. This home located at 802 Foothill Rd, Beverly Hills, California offers 7 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with over 19,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass & Tim Smith (Phone: 949-478-2295) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Man shot dead, another wounded at Lancaster bar

A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics...
HeySoCal

Inglewood city treasurer ordered to pay fees in employment dispute

Inglewood’s city treasurer was ordered Monday to collectively pay the city, the mayor and other defendants nearly $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs in the wake of a court ruling trimming some of the claims she brought alleging her salary was cut and that she was locked out of City Hall in retaliation for questioning the handling of the city’s finances.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Washington Examiner

District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime

District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
431K+
Followers
70K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy