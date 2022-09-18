Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
FOX Sports
Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing
Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
Yankees-Sox and Aaron Judge’s Roger Maris record chase stays on Apple TV+
The New York Yankees cannot pick and choose the day when Aaron Judge will (hopefully!) pass Roger Maris’ AL (and Yankees) home run record of 61. The day may be fast approaching, though, after blasts 58 and 59 left the park in Milwaukee on Sunday, and the team is preparing for the arrival of some pretty big numbers.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB・
3 Atlanta Falcons who let the team down in week two
The Atlanta Falcons showed impressive fight on Sunday at one point trailing to 28-3 before cutting the lead to six late against the Rams. The Falcons had a chance to finally end their comeback demons completing a 28-3 comeback that would have rewritten many opinions on the Atlanta Falcons and the season they are in for.
Patriots WR coach Ross Douglas believes rookie WR won’t miss a beat
Many New England Patriots fans were heartbroken in the preseason finding out the Pats won’t have rookie WR Tyquan Thornton until midseason. Sadly, Thornton suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. In that game, he recorded three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, according to ESPN.
NFL・
FanSided
285K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2