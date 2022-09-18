Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
2022 Persimmon Idol winners announced
MITCHELL – There were eight adult contestants and four youth contestants vying for the 2022 WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Monday night. The competition was fierce, coming down to the final tally, naming Jae Parris of French Lick the Adult Division Idol, and Lily Bockting of Salem the Youth Division Idol. Parris sang a rendition of “What’s Up?’ by 4 Non Blondes, while Bockting sang “Honey” by Derivakat.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
WISH-TV
Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Crumbling stairs among $7M in fixes for Soldiers & Sailors Monument
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also...
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Schools want parents and community members to weigh in on Valor charter school
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A public hearing for a new charter school in Hamilton County is set for tomorrow. Parents, community members and schools will be able to weigh in on Valor Classical Academy, a proposed charter school Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Pennsylvania Pkwy in Carmel.
Sara Evans to perform in Brown County this holiday season
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country singer Sara Evans will bring her "Go Tell It On the Mountain" tour to Brown County Music Center this holiday season. The multi-platinum singer will perform at the venue, located in Nashville, Indiana, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept....
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
RELATED PEOPLE
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show brings ‘mansions on wheels’ to Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend
The Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25. This is the best and most exciting opportunity in Indiana for consumers to save thousands of dollars on a new or used boat or RV. Brandon...
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
Total Wine & More to host ribbon cutting
Total Wine & More will host a ribbon cutting Sept. 21 to celebrate its new store in Noblesville. The business, at 13145 Levinson Lane at the Hamilton Town Center Plaza, will hold the event from 6 to 8 p.m. The store offers a selection of more than 8,000 wines, 4,500 spirits and 2,500 beers, in addition to a climate-controlled wine room and a walk-in humidor for fine cigars.
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
WISH-TV
Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend
The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival,...
WISH-TV
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach found guilty of child molestation
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Crawfordsville man who was a gymnastics coach in Zionsville was found guilty of three counts of child molestation. According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Arnold, 33, molested children three times between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach at an athletic center in Zionsville. Prosecutors say the victim was under the age of 14 at the time. They say the victim told a counselor about the abuse in fall of 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in coolers without date markings. Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical,...
Comments / 0