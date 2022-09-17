Genealogy Meet-Up Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is Eureka Public Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join them on Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website.

