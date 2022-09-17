Read full article on original website
Extension Master Gardeners give to Morton Giving Garden so that the garden can give to others
How many people does it take to grow 2,500 pounds of vegetables in one season? In the case of the Morton Giving Garden, it takes the whole community. University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners (EMG) from Tazewell County created the Morton Giving Garden in 2010 to grow and donate fresh produce to local food pantries. The longevity and success of the garden is thanks to the collaboration with several local organizations.
Give Blood at the 4th Annual Karly and Shayla Blood Drive in East Peoria
The American Red Cross invites you to donate blood in honor of Karly Rathbun and Shayla Schielein, two local girls who met each other while both undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Now 12 years old, Karly and Shayla are best friends and advocates for blood donation, as both required blood products during their cancer treatments.
Eureka Public Library announces upcoming events
Genealogy Meet-Up Working on your family history? Genealogy Meet-Up is Eureka Public Library’s informal discussion group to share your current research and get answers to your research questions. The group will be held simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Register now to join them on Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m. To attend in-person, sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922. To attend via Zoom, register online using the program registration form found on the library’s website.
Flowers named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll
Hailey Flowers from Eureka, IL, has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Flowers plays Women's Volleyball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 4 GPA. The Big South Conference announced that 59.92 percent of eligible student-athletes earned Presidential Honor Roll status...
