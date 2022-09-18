Read full article on original website
Adel Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating a Wanted Suspect
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. Police Chief Gordy Shepard tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are looking for 32-year-old Justin Paul Atkins of Adel. Shepard says Atkins faces several charges from an alleged domestic incident from September 7th, including two aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and first degree harassment, four serious misdemeanors for domestic abuse with injuries, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal mischief and trespass with damages over $300, along with three simple misdemeanors for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communications.
Police identify suspect in Court Avenue stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified a suspect in astabbing investigation on Court Avenue. The incident happened on Sept. 9. Teathloach Bilim, 24, has numerous active felony warrants, including drug and firearms charges. If you have any information on this person's identity, please call police at...
West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
Police investigating shots fired near East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after receiving multiple calls about gunshots being heard near East High School Tuesday morning. The reports came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. about gunshots heard in the area of E. 13th Street and Walker Street, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
Des Moines man identified as victim in deadly weekend motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died Saturday morning in an accident in Des Moines. Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of E. MLK, Jr. Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a motorcycle crash, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
Infant Home After Fast Action from West Des Moines First Responders
(West Des Moines, IA) -- An infant is back home with her family after quick action from West Des Moines first responders. West Des Moines Police say back in July, officers Luke Erickson and Kyle Fuchs responded to reports of an infant who was not responding and turning blue, apparently choking. The two officers were able administer CPR and even applied Automated External Defibrillator pads to the infant until West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services arrived. The infant was taken to an area hospital and later discharged and returned home to her family.
Assault allegations raised against candidate Mike Franken; Des Moines Police close case as “unfounded”
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in April 2022, a police report was filed alleging that U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made “inappropriate” contact with a former campaign worker. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken’s campaign until she says she was fired at the end of February. She filed...
West Des Moines man threatens to stab woman in motel
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in a West Des Moines motel. Kenneth Lee Walker, 56, of 7655 Office Plaza Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Can you identify these sculpture park vandalism suspects?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are believed to be involved in two vandalism incidents at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. On August 17 multiple glass panels on the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion piece being shattered, causing more than $300,000 in damage. A window in […]
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
West Des Moines man allegedly shoots at car with woman, child
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with a January incident in which he allegedly confronted a Des Moines man, woman and child with a handgun and discharged the weapon at their car. Frederick Charles Barr II, 41, of 625 87th St.,...
Urbandale student apprehended after bringing weapon on school grounds
URBANDALE, Iowa — A student at Urbandale High School brought an unloaded gun on school grounds on Tuesday. Law enforcement was able to confiscate the handgun and apprehend the student. Urbandale Community School District released a statement saying that "the student involved did not make threats toward any students...
Urbandale Officer Recovering After Bike-Deer Collision
(Urbandale, IA) -- An Urbandale Police officer is recovering after a run-in with a large deer on a bike trail. Officer West Dawson had been at a bicycle training instructor school in Johnston with other officers, and went on a ride. The path took them downhill at one point at...
Jefferson Young Adult Sentenced to Probation for January Incident
A Jefferson teen was recently sentenced to probation for a January incident. According to court documents, 18-year-old Harvick Beals pled guilty to a Class D Felony for possession with intent to deliver under 50 kilograms of marijuana. As per the plea agreement, Beals received a deferred judgment from District Court Judge Joseph McCarville and was given two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services.
Fiery overnight crash injures one on Interstate 80
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A massive crash and fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oakland Acres in Jasper County overnight. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi-trailer was traveling westbound at the 176 mile marker when it hit a concrete barrier for an unknown reason.
Norwalk Police identify homicide victim
NORWALK, Iowa — Norwalk Police say a woman found dead in a home earlier this week suffered multiple stab wounds. The body of 31-year-old Karisa Shendelman was found around 12:30 a.m in the 600 block of Knoll Avenue in Norwalk on Thursday. A male subject was at the scene when officers arrived, but was not […]
2 critically injured in crash after chase of 100 mph on Iowa highway
Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County.
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
