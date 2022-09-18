ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Traffic Collision Impact Traps Passenger for Nearly 1 Hour

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters worked for approximately an hour to extricate a person trapped in the heavily damaged front passenger area of a minivan after a collision involving parked vehicles early Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wuad2_0hzywUFr00
Jonathan Martin / KNN

The San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched at 1:40 a.m., Sept. 17, to a traffic collision at the intersection of Broadmoor and Marshall boulevards in the city of San Bernardino.

The first units arriving on the scene upgraded the call to a multi-patient traffic collision with extrication needs and requested additional units.

The driver of a minivan collided with two parked vehicles on Broadmoor Boulevard. It is unknown what factors contributed to the cause of the crash. The San Bernardino City Police Department was on the scene investigating.

The female driver was able to be removed from the vehicle without any advanced extrication, however, the male passenger was unable to be moved due to the impact of the crash.

It took first responders roughly 60 minutes to extricate the male passenger from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

Johnathan Martin, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Sun Valley Traffic Collision

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
HESPERIA, CA
paininthepass.info

High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash On Northbound I-15 In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A police pursuit with a stolen work truck pulling a portable water transport trailer started in San Dimas work area and ends with a crash on northbound Interstate 15in Victorville, Monday afternoon. According to police, at around 1:30 pm, officers were attempting to...
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Bernardino, CA
Cars
San Bernardino County, CA
Accidents
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino, CA
Accidents
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
POMONA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Traffic Accident#Knn
paininthepass.info

Roadwork Alert On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia This Week

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Roadwork lane closure on Monday September 19 – Friday September 23, 2022 on Summit Valley Road between 8am and 5pm* each day. The lane closure will be between Ranchero Rd/Hesperia Airport and Highway 138. This closure will allow crews to pave parts...
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured after Helicopter Crash near Hathaway Street [Banning, CA]

Deadly Helicopter Crash near South Hathaway Street Left 3 Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th, in the 200 block of South Hathaway Street, involving a Bell 206 helicopter. According to reports, the occupants of the helicopter were two Cal Fire firefighters and the pilot. They were flying in...
BANNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash

LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
LAKEVIEW, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In

The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Redlands Police Investigating Series of Residential Burglaries

The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries that started being reported at the beginning of September. In many of the reported incidents the individuals accessed the residences through forced entry of a rear sliding glass door. Once they made their way in they ransacked the home and stole items like safes, cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
REDLANDS, CA
thedesertreview.com

Police release safety info on fentanyl candy in the High Desert

Police say 'candy' fentanyl has hit the street in the High Desert. Hesperia's school police says it's seeing these brightly colored pills arrive in the High Desert. The sheriff's department has released data on fentanyl-related OD deaths in teens in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy