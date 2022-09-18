Traffic Collision Impact Traps Passenger for Nearly 1 Hour

San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters worked for approximately an hour to extricate a person trapped in the heavily damaged front passenger area of a minivan after a collision involving parked vehicles early Saturday morning.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched at 1:40 a.m., Sept. 17, to a traffic collision at the intersection of Broadmoor and Marshall boulevards in the city of San Bernardino.

The first units arriving on the scene upgraded the call to a multi-patient traffic collision with extrication needs and requested additional units.

The driver of a minivan collided with two parked vehicles on Broadmoor Boulevard. It is unknown what factors contributed to the cause of the crash. The San Bernardino City Police Department was on the scene investigating.

The female driver was able to be removed from the vehicle without any advanced extrication, however, the male passenger was unable to be moved due to the impact of the crash.

It took first responders roughly 60 minutes to extricate the male passenger from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

