Valor Clinic holiday food drive in full swing
JONAS, Pa. — People at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville may think it's too early to start shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, but volunteers at the Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas don't think so. They're already collecting donations for their holiday food drive. Mark Baylis, the founder, says this year, the...
Food box program provides for low-income seniors
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A regional food bank has a unique program that caters to lower-income seniors. They work to provide food for the community members that need it most, and they’re working to make it even more accessible. For years, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has been providing food to communities throughout the […]
Workers going back to school create staff shortages
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — On a typical Tuesday at Roma Pizza in Pottsville, the number of customers is outnumbering the staff, and since school started, it has become more hectic for the remaining workers. "With students going back to school, we're kind of overwhelming the girls where this is their...
Tamaqua coffee shop provides space for people struggling with addiction
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Addiction can impact people for a lifetime, and many in recovery can face a long road. A coffee shop in Schuylkill County was founded to help in any way it can. Something is brewing inside this quaint coffee house on Pine Street in Tamaqua, a...
Scranton invests in revitalization
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti joined leaders of community organizations at Vincenzo's Pizzeria on Tuesday. The city just opened grant applications for two programs designed to help small business owners. One program offers small businesses up to $10,000 to pay for improvements to the facade. The businesses...
Lebanese Heritage Festival in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual festival wrapped up Sunday in Lackawanna County. Folks came to enjoy the Annual Lebanese Heritage Festival at Saint Ann Maronite Catholic Church in West Scranton. The festival featured food, music, and dancing and aimed to bring together parishioners and community members to connect and...
Williamsport Area school is a Blue Ribbon recipient
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Students were hard at work on Monday at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School. That hard work is being recognized at the national level. The kindergarten to third-grade primary school in the Williamsport Area School District is one of 297 schools to be named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School.
Peace of mind for pet owners in hospice care
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thatcher, a 5-year-old sheltie-Eskimo mix, is feeling a little lost as he gets checked by a vet in Scranton. Thatcher was living with his owner while she was receiving care at Allied Services Hospice Center in Wilkes-Barre. She recently passed away, and Thatcher didn't have a...
Firefighting robot demonstration in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — You expect to find firefighters at a fire department. But what you may not expect to find is a firefighting robot like the one on display at the Greenwood Fire Department in Moosic. It's called the Super Vac TAF 35 Mobile Firefighting Robot. It's remote-controlled and...
Historic schoolhouse recognized
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A schoolhouse in Monroe County recently received national recognition. The 1855 Frantz One-Room Schoolhouse was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places in Washington, D.C. It's the last standing one-room schoolhouse in Eldred Township near Kunkletown. And you can visit the restored school...
Locals rev up for 2nd annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second Annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’ in Lycoming County. Cars, old and new, filled the fairgrounds for all to come and admire while also enjoying some live music, food, vendors, and activities. The Lycoming County Fairgrounds were filled with cars as far as the eyes could see for the […]
Bloomsburg Fair Discounted Student Tickets
“SPECIAL BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY STUDENT DISCOUNT!”. An opportunity was emailed through the BU Students List this morning, students have access to discounted Bloomsburg Fair tickets. Use this discount any day! Scan QR code, purchase online, and show barcode of paid ticket at gate! The Bloomsburg University Fair Association will be soon hosting this huge event September 23rd until October 1st.
Loyalsock native wows judges on ‘The Voice’
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night. Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT. Monday night […]
Family of injured Little League player suing League & bunk bed company
Little League Baseball Inc. and the company who made their bunk beds are reportedly being sued by the family of Easton Oliverson, the boy who fell off his bed and fractured his skull at the Little League World Series last month. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson arrived ahead of his team in...
'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
Healthwatch 16: Sunbury police chief thriving after bariatric surgery
SUNBURY, Pa. — Brad Hare has been in law enforcement for 22 years and has served as Sunbury police chief since 2019. He loves what he does but felt his weight was holding him back. "I've always been a bigger guy, and it just got to the point where...
Masks back at Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
Rapper Master P speaks about opioid addiction in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hip-hop icon stopped in Williamsport to discuss the opioid crisis with residents. The epidemic has affected millions across the country, and families say they want change to prevent others from losing loved ones to addiction. “Love your people. Life is too short but...
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
Beyond books — Library home to 'makerspace'
SCRANTON, Pa. — Briana Cimino has a tough job: Getting kids and teenagers excited about the library. She's the young adult coordinator for the Scranton Public Library System. But thanks to some fancy new toys, her job just got a whole lot easier. "As a library, we're here to...
