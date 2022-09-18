Read full article on original website
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
Four-time state champion basketball coach returning this season
Rick Mancino is a 1986 graduate of Kennedy Catholic high school.
WFMJ.com
Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops
Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
Cincinnati Moeller, Massillon on the rise for Week 6 of cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is Division I’s new top-ranked high school football team, following St. Edward’s 31-28 loss on Friday at Massillon Washington. The Eagles, who are the defending OHSAA Division I state champions, drop to third in this week’s rankings. Meanwhile, Massillon moved up...
Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
newsnet5
Ohio Highway Patrol shares concerns over N.E. Ohio impaired driving
CLEVELAND — Levi Garrison of North Canton is not happy with the latest impaired driving statistics recently released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicating nearly 40,000 OVI crashes have taken place statewide since 2019. Garrison lost his brother Michael Garrison, 22, in an October 2017 drunk driving accident....
Semi and pickup collide on Route 165 in Mahoning County
A semi and pickup truck were involved in a crash in Green Township that shut down a portion of Route 165 for several hours.
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
newsnet5
FORECAST: Damaging thunderstorms likely this afternoon
CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and isolated tornadoes.
Country music stars coming to Youngstown
Presale tickets will be sold online only on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The online promo code is HUMAN.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Two sent to hospital, road reopened, one arrested in collision on Midlothian
A two vehicle crash has taken over part of Midlothian Blvd. Monday morning.
WFMJ.com
History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair
Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger
Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Hubbard Twp.
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead Saturday afternoon.
