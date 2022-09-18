ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Oct. 1 Declared James Meredith Day by Oxford Leaders

The Oxford Board of Aldermen has officially declared Oct. 1 to be James Meredith Day, in honor of the man who became the first Black student to attend the University of Mississippi in 1962. Mayor Robyn Tannehill read the Resolution on Tuesday at the Board’s regular meeting. Meredith applied...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Meredith and The Media

The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics will continue its fall programming next Tuesday night with a very special panel celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of James Meredith’s integration at the University of Mississippi. “Meredith & the Media: Legacy of a Riot” will feature distinguished journalists Sidna Brower Mitchell, Kathleen Wickham, and Curtis Wilkie, with C-SPAN’s Jesse Holland moderating.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Eight tough days in Oxford

You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Education Students Plan Week of Service Sept. 26-30

Senior education majors at the University of Mississippi will read a book to area elementary school students as part of their Week of Service in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the university’s integration. The UM School of Education is partnering with the Lafayette County school district Sept. 26-30....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Career Center Accepting Used Business Attire for Student

The Career Closet at The University of Mississippi will accept donations of gently used or new business attire on Sept. 24 to help students prepare for their professional careers. “Items donated can include any professional attire: men’s suit jackets and pants, shirts and shoes, along with women’s suits, skirts, blouses...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Dawn of New Era in the Arts at the University of Mississippi: New Institute Shines a Light on Creative Arts on Campus and Beyond

Levingston and other distinguished artists are honoring the new organization being created to highlight and support the university’s Department of Art and Art History, Department of Music, and Department of Theatre and Film. “I am grateful to world-renowned pianist Bruce Levingston for his commitment to the arts and his...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Supervisors OK Another ‘Tiny Home’

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit from a local developer of “tiny homes” Monday. Jimmy McGlawn, owner of JHM Tiny House Rentals presented the plans for a small modular home to be built at 207 Country Road 217 during the Board’s regular meeting.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Oxford man jailed on molestation charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation into alleged molestation landed an Oxford man behind bars. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Jessie Jones on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. He faces one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of...
OXFORD, MS

