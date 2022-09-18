Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Oct. 1 Declared James Meredith Day by Oxford Leaders
The Oxford Board of Aldermen has officially declared Oct. 1 to be James Meredith Day, in honor of the man who became the first Black student to attend the University of Mississippi in 1962. Mayor Robyn Tannehill read the Resolution on Tuesday at the Board’s regular meeting. Meredith applied...
hottytoddy.com
Meredith and The Media
The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics will continue its fall programming next Tuesday night with a very special panel celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of James Meredith’s integration at the University of Mississippi. “Meredith & the Media: Legacy of a Riot” will feature distinguished journalists Sidna Brower Mitchell, Kathleen Wickham, and Curtis Wilkie, with C-SPAN’s Jesse Holland moderating.
wtva.com
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hosts education seminar in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Facts and Snacks Seminar ran from 4:00 to 7:00 on Monday, September 19, and aimed to educate and inform potential and existing medical cannabis patients in Mississippi. Angie Calhoun is the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, an organization founded in 2021...
panolian.com
Eight tough days in Oxford
You better believe I am, as he is mine. First, we want to thank our entire community for keeping my brother Mike on your prayer lists. Cancer is such a vicious thing and the old saying goes if the cancer don’t kill you, the treatment will. Mike had a...
hottytoddy.com
UM Education Students Plan Week of Service Sept. 26-30
Senior education majors at the University of Mississippi will read a book to area elementary school students as part of their Week of Service in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the university’s integration. The UM School of Education is partnering with the Lafayette County school district Sept. 26-30....
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Woman Sentenced to Prison for Wire Fraud While a Volunteer at an MSU Sorority
An Oxford woman was sentenced last Friday to 45 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University. Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking...
hottytoddy.com
Career Center Accepting Used Business Attire for Student
The Career Closet at The University of Mississippi will accept donations of gently used or new business attire on Sept. 24 to help students prepare for their professional careers. “Items donated can include any professional attire: men’s suit jackets and pants, shirts and shoes, along with women’s suits, skirts, blouses...
thelocalvoice.net
Dawn of New Era in the Arts at the University of Mississippi: New Institute Shines a Light on Creative Arts on Campus and Beyond
Levingston and other distinguished artists are honoring the new organization being created to highlight and support the university’s Department of Art and Art History, Department of Music, and Department of Theatre and Film. “I am grateful to world-renowned pianist Bruce Levingston for his commitment to the arts and his...
Oxford police save choking baby, department says
OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford Police officer recently saved a baby who was choking. On Sept. 14, OPD received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe. Officer Ortiz quickly arrived, took the child, and saw that it appeared to be choking, officials said. She flipped...
Mississippi man arrested for abusing 911 calls — making false reports to police for months
A Mississippi man was arrested for making repeated 911 calls and making false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. Thomas Lee Jr., 23, of Pope, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department following months of police receiving false reports about people either being injured or in dangerous situations.
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
actionnews5.com
Charges reduced in killing of Whitehaven activist; attorney claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges for the death of Whitehaven activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson were reduced on Monday by a Shelby County Judge. Tifanee Wright’s charges of second-degree murder for killing Nelson on July 18 were reduced to voluntary manslaughter. The previous charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory...
Mississippi woman arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult
A Mississippi woman has been arrested for exploitation of vulnerable person. On September 8, 2022, an investigator with the Oxford Police Department was contacted by an individual reporting a possible credit card fraud. During the investigation it was learned that Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, had used a cell phone,...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Supervisors OK Another ‘Tiny Home’
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit from a local developer of “tiny homes” Monday. Jimmy McGlawn, owner of JHM Tiny House Rentals presented the plans for a small modular home to be built at 207 Country Road 217 during the Board’s regular meeting.
wtva.com
Oxford man jailed on molestation charges
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation into alleged molestation landed an Oxford man behind bars. According to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Jessie Jones on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. He faces one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of...
