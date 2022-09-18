Read full article on original website
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant
Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
Coach Named As Possible Scott Frost Replacement Addresses Nebraska Rumors
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next full-time leader following the departure of head coach Scott Frost last week. Frost was fired after capping off an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln with an upset loss to Georgia Southern. Assistant Mickey Joseph stepped up as interim head coach.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
Paul Finebaum Suggests Interesting Name For Next Auburn Coach
Like many, Paul Finebaum is over the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn. And on Monday, the ESPN personality tossed out an interesting name to be his replacement: Liberty's Hugh Freeze. During a recent podcast appearance with colleague Matt Barrie, Finebaum said that he could see a return to the SEC...
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Tears Filled Husky Locker Room As Players Considered Their Football Journey
UW players got choked up as they spoke to coach Kalen DeBoer.
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
College Football World Furious With Coaches' Poll Ranking
The Week 4 Coaches' Poll top 25 was released earlier on Sunday afternoon. As always, fans have some complaints with the latest college football top 25 poll. In particular, fans are upset that Michigan State is still ranked ahead of Washington. Fans aren't happy, and they have a right to...
saturdaytradition.com
Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents
How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
Loss to Oklahoma proved that Scott Frost was least of Cornhuskers problems
Oklahoma’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers demonstrated to everyone that Nebraska football’s troubles extend well beyond Scott Frost. One week after sacking Frost as head coach, the Nebraska football team appeared to be in shambles against longtime Big Eight opponent Oklahoma. It was the culmination of a tumultuous...
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
