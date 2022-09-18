ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Kfan#Autman Bell#Gopherhole
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay

Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
IOWA CITY, IA
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents

How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy