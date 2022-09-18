ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

KWQC

Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
STERLING, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest An Individual Inside A Local Business, For Having A Loaded Firearm

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday night leaves one victim hospitalized with serious injuries. Around 11:30, police responded to the Days Inn at 220 S. Lyford Rd. for reports of a victim being shot in the parking lot, then seeking help inside. Officers say the shooting suspect knew...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man arrested for guns, drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rockford man on Friday for guns and drugs. The sheriff’s department, along with the DEA Rockford Office, had been investigating an individual selling large amounts of narcotics in the Rockford area for the past couple of months, according to the department. The narcotics unit […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dead woman found near New Milford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night. Police said the body was found in the 3500 block of Rotary Road, near Atwood Park and New Milford. Detectives are currently working to determine the woman’s cause of death, police said. Officials said they […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 16-19

OREGON — On Sept. 16 at 9:58 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Forreston for a report of a domestic. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile male was arrested for domestic battery, and taken into limited custody. The juvenile was subsequently released to a parent.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel working a scene, Possible body found

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Rockford Teens Arrested After Fleeing From Police in a Stolen Vehicle

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested after assaults, robberies

One adult and three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Monday. Rock Falls Police were called to meet with a person at 10th Street and 11th Avenue at approximately 6:58 p.m., who reported they had been assaulted and their phone was taken. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and learned […]
STERLING, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel were working a scene in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

YOUTUBE
YOUTUBE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Firefighters hold fundraiser for Freeport house explosion

CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District held their annual “Feather Party” on Saturday, but it was a little different this year. They will be giving all of the funds to victims of a house explosion that happened earlier this week in Freeport, instead of putting the proceeds towards new equipment.
FREEPORT, IL

