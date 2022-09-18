Read full article on original website
Winnebago County explain to residents how they can receive a free Ring Doorbell
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County leaders hope their new safety initiative that uses Ring Doorbells promises residents peace of mind, while helping area law enforcement fight crime. Tuesday night, dozens of community members gathered to learn how they can get their hands on one of the 677 the county is offering.
Shooting at Days Inn in Cherry Valley, suspect arrested
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was shot at the Days Inn, at 220 S. Lyford Road, Tuesday night and the suspect has been arrested, according to police. Cherry Valley Police responded to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and said the victim had been shot in the parking lot and […]
KWQC
Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest An Individual Inside A Local Business, For Having A Loaded Firearm
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
If you live in Rockford you may be eligible for a free Ring doorbell
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is using its American Rescue Plan funds to give homeowners an added sense of security while helping law enforcement solve crimes. Four county board members chose to use their allocated money to purchase Ring Video Doorbell cameras for eligible residents. One official said that each district has roughly 14,000 […]
WIFR
One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday night leaves one victim hospitalized with serious injuries. Around 11:30, police responded to the Days Inn at 220 S. Lyford Rd. for reports of a victim being shot in the parking lot, then seeking help inside. Officers say the shooting suspect knew...
Police: Rockford man arrested for guns, drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rockford man on Friday for guns and drugs. The sheriff’s department, along with the DEA Rockford Office, had been investigating an individual selling large amounts of narcotics in the Rockford area for the past couple of months, according to the department. The narcotics unit […]
Dead woman found near New Milford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night. Police said the body was found in the 3500 block of Rotary Road, near Atwood Park and New Milford. Detectives are currently working to determine the woman’s cause of death, police said. Officials said they […]
WIFR
Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 16-19
OREGON — On Sept. 16 at 9:58 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Forreston for a report of a domestic. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile male was arrested for domestic battery, and taken into limited custody. The juvenile was subsequently released to a parent.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel working a scene, Possible body found
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Rockford Teens Arrested After Fleeing From Police in a Stolen Vehicle
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
1 adult, 3 juveniles arrested after assaults, robberies
One adult and three juveniles were arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Monday. Rock Falls Police were called to meet with a person at 10th Street and 11th Avenue at approximately 6:58 p.m., who reported they had been assaulted and their phone was taken. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and learned […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel were working a scene in Machesney Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
MyStateline.com
Firefighters hold fundraiser for Freeport house explosion
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cedarville Fire Protection District held their annual “Feather Party” on Saturday, but it was a little different this year. They will be giving all of the funds to victims of a house explosion that happened earlier this week in Freeport, instead of putting the proceeds towards new equipment.
Woman with revoked license arrested after police find gun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said Rebecca Trimble, 42, was arrested Saturday after officers found a loaded gun in her car during a traffic stop. Police said an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of E. State Street around 8:40 p.m. after it had been “involved in an incident earlier in the […]
