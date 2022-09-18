Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Information about the upcoming State Fair of VirginiaMargaret MinnicksCaroline County, VA
Virginia restaurant releases its own signature beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Augusta Free Press
Big innings push Erie Seawolves past Richmond Flying Squirrels in playoff opener
A four-run fifth inning and strong pitching lifted the Erie SeaWolves to a 9-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in Game 1 of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. With the win, the SeaWolves have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Brandon...
Erie SeaWolves kick start 2022 Eastern League Playoffs against the Flying Squirrels
It was a great night for baseball in Erie on Tuesday, as the SeaWolves got the chance to compete in their first playoff game since 2013. There was a certain excitement in the air at UPMC Park as the SeaWolves faced off against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. It’s the first time the Erie SeaWolves have […]
MaxPreps
Highlights: Pennsylvania junior Ethen Knox is running wild, going for over 1,500 yards in first four games
Through just four games of the 2022 high school football season, Oil City (Pa.) running back Ethen Knox has built an all-state-caliber statistical resume. Heading into this week's matchup with Northwestern, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior has run 129 times for an unbelievable 1,575 yards and 21 touchdowns. Oil City improved...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Hoops Staff Visits Western PA’s Top 2024 Prospects
Recently, the Pitt basketball staff has been on the road visiting players from all classes to scout and recruit future talent. This week, the Panthers staff has had its eyes on some of the top talent in Western Pennsylvania. On Monday, associate head coach Milan Brown was in North Hills...
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
Albion Fairgrounds golf cart stolen in early morning hours Sunday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a golf cart from the Albion Borough Fairgrounds. The red, two-row golf cart was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Shortly after the theft, the cart was found wrecked in Albion Borough. Fair personnel recovered the cart. The crash had caused some […]
erienewsnow.com
Sudden, Heavy Rain Hits Western Erie County
Monday mornings at Elk Valley Elementary are usually hectic, as parents and buses drop off students for another week of learning. But Monday morning, the school sat empty, with classes delayed because of a power outage. "I've never had a two-hour delay in September," said superintendent Donna Miller. "We think...
Man transported after overturning in kayak in Chautauqua County
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man was found unconscious after overturning in a kayak in Maple Springs on Monday, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said. Deputies reported to a report of an overturned kayak at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. They found 73-year-old Paul Maxim of Pataskala, Ohio unconscious. CPR was performed before Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency […]
Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
Community mourns the loss of two of Erie Zoo’s animal residents
Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents. The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor. The Erie Zoo staff is also morning […]
erienewsnow.com
Patriot Tour Returns to Erie
The 13th annual Patriot Tour returned to Erie, after starting here in May. The Patriot Tour is compromised of hundreds of bikers, who each take turns in carrying an American flag across all 50 states in the country. This year, the flag was taken from the mast of Erie's Brig...
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
yourdailylocal.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
Riverside Brewing holds 3rd annual Oktoberfest
The beer is flowing and people are raising their glasses to a weekend festival in Crawford County. Riverside Brewing Company held its 3rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend. People were out enjoying vendors, live music, German food and more. Prizes were handed out for the best costume. While the name suggests an event like this would […]
pahomepage.com
Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall...
erienewsnow.com
Christina Vogel is the First and Only Solo Female Franchisee of Donatos: Giving You the Business
Tomorrow is national pepperoni day, and for those of you that like it, you just might want to get yourself a pepperoni pizza. A national pizza chain has three locations right here in Erie County. The art of making pizza is busy business. "The cheese and pepperoni are always popular....
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
Erie streams to net a combined $400K in grant funding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects. The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of […]
4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Download the FREE WPXI...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie to Study West 18th & Raspberry Street for Removal of Traffic Light
The City of Erie's Traffic Engineering Division is conducting a traffic signal study to consider the removal of the traffic light at West 18th Street & Raspberry Street. The signal will be set to flash on September 22, this is part of the first phase of the study period. The...
