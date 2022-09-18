ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Hoops Staff Visits Western PA’s Top 2024 Prospects

Recently, the Pitt basketball staff has been on the road visiting players from all classes to scout and recruit future talent. This week, the Panthers staff has had its eyes on some of the top talent in Western Pennsylvania. On Monday, associate head coach Milan Brown was in North Hills...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man charged in August murder

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Albion Fairgrounds golf cart stolen in early morning hours Sunday

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a golf cart from the Albion Borough Fairgrounds. The red, two-row golf cart was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Shortly after the theft, the cart was found wrecked in Albion Borough. Fair personnel recovered the cart. The crash had caused some […]
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sudden, Heavy Rain Hits Western Erie County

Monday mornings at Elk Valley Elementary are usually hectic, as parents and buses drop off students for another week of learning. But Monday morning, the school sat empty, with classes delayed because of a power outage. "I've never had a two-hour delay in September," said superintendent Donna Miller. "We think...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is interactive, allowing users to view when […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Community mourns the loss of two of Erie Zoo’s animal residents

Members of the Erie community are mourning the loss of two of the Erie Zoo’s long-time residents. The community is feeling loss since Nala, a 24-year-old African lion, passed away on Sept. 12. Then just a few days later, another big cat died, a 17-year-old tiger named Victor. The Erie Zoo staff is also morning […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Patriot Tour Returns to Erie

The 13th annual Patriot Tour returned to Erie, after starting here in May. The Patriot Tour is compromised of hundreds of bikers, who each take turns in carrying an American flag across all 50 states in the country. This year, the flag was taken from the mast of Erie's Brig...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday

SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Riverside Brewing holds 3rd annual Oktoberfest

The beer is flowing and people are raising their glasses to a weekend festival in Crawford County. Riverside Brewing Company held its 3rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend. People were out enjoying vendors, live music, German food and more. Prizes were handed out for the best costume. While the name suggests an event like this would […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall...
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie streams to net a combined $400K in grant funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie streams are set to benefit from a combined $400,000 in grant funding awarded by the Watershed Restoration Protection Program. The funding will go to sediment projects. The city plans to use $200,000 for its Garrison Run stream restoration. That project will attempt to reduce sediment in the stream. The Department of […]
ERIE, PA

