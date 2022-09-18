Final report released for plane crash that killed Tulsa orthodontist and family

TULSA, Okla. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the final report on a plane crash that claimed the life of four, including a Tulsa orthodontist, his wife and his son.

On April 23, 2021, at about 5:00pm, a Piper PA-46-310P was destroyed in an accident near Danville, Arkansas. Four people were killed in the crash: Mark Andregg, his wife Shannon, his son Nathan and the 28-year-old pilot of the plane.

The NTSB determined the probable cause(s) of this accident to be:

The pilot’s improper decision to continue flight in an area of moderate-to-heavy icing conditions, which resulted in exceedance of the airplane’s anti-icing system capabilities, a degradation of aircraft performance, and subsequent aerodynamic stall.

The NTSB report said the wreckage indicated parts of the right wing and right tail section separated in flight due to overload. It also said that an examination of the recovered airframe and engine did not reveal evidence of any pre-existing mechanical issues.

Moderate icing, embedded thunderstorms and 2-inch hail were forecasted in the area of the accident site. The report said a review of preflight information indicated that the pilot was aware of the forecasted conditions before the flight.

The report also said that while the plane was equipped for flight in icing conditions, flight in severe icing conditions could exceed the capability of the plane’s ice protection system.

The report said that it was likely that when the plane was operating in icy conditions, the capability of the ice protection system was exceeded, resulting in the plane stalling. During the plane’s uncontrollable descent, the structural capability of plane was exceeded, causing an inflight break up.

The report also reviewed the pilot’s records:

A review of the pilot’s records revealed multiple certificate application failures for reasons that included inadequate knowledge of cross-country flight planning, aircraft performance, and stalls.

Review of the pilot’s airman knowledge written tests found areas answered incorrectly over multiple exams included meteorology, aircraft performance, aeronautical decision-making, and stalls.

The report also said that the plane would have been 361 lbs. over maximum gross weight.

