NBC Connecticut
Hartford Supermarket Highlighted During Hispanic Heritage Month
At El Mercado in Hartford, you can find a little bit of everything. From yucca, to papaya, to tres leches cake and flan. “All the countries in North and South America, whatever you are looking for from your country or my country, you will find something here,” business owner Ramon Flores said.
Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
Eyewitness News
Folks step up to help Puerto Ricans in CT impacted by Hurricane Fiona
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As Hurricane Maria continues to batter the Caribbean, Connecticut’s sizable Puerto Rican community continues to try to get in touch with loved ones back home. There is a vibrant Puerto Rican community in New Haven. Just a few weeks ago the city’s Puerto Rican...
One dead, one wounded in Hartford shooting
One person is dead and another wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Hartford. Police were dispatched to the area of 640 Broad Street around 3:30 p.m. as a result of a ShotSpotter activation.
NBC Connecticut
Emerge Career Creates Pipeline From Prison to the Workforce
A new program call Emerge Career is creating a pipeline from prison to the workforce. It provides truck driver training, helping people that are getting out of prison get on their feet, while also addressing Connecticut’s trucking shortage. For three formerly incarcerated people from New Haven, re-entering society proved...
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
Board considers whether former state official gets job back
He ran the state’s school construction program and reconstruction of the State Pier in New London. He’s under investigation by the FBI. The state says no because he resigned. His lawyer said he resigned because of a hostile work environment.
Former New Haven interim chief becomes deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former interim police chief for the New Haven Police Department is now Watertown’s new deputy chief. Renee Dominquez was sworn in as deputy chief Monday morning. She retired from the New Haven Police Department after more than 20 years of service. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker had picked Dominguez to […]
New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study
If you're looking for people representative of the typical American experience, look no further than New Haven County, according to a recent study. The post New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?
HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
restaurantclicks.com
Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
1 dead in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was […]
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
Connecticut court dismisses appeal from man who shot 2 Hartford officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Appellate Court has dismissed an appeal from a man who shot two police officers and is now making another attempt at receiving a new trial. The decision, published Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal, rejects four arguments from Jose Ayuso, who argued that a lower court made a mistake […]
Five years after Hurricane Maria, CT resettlement services still under-resourced
Five years after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, many social service organizations face uncertain and inadequate funding, imperiling their capacity to respond to future climate-related disasters.
WTNH.com
Hartford HealthCare: Young Mother Survives Stroke
37 year old Julie Hetherington is a busy, working mom who suffered a stroke- out of the blue. Julie was rushed to Hartford Hospital’s stroke center, part of the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute… where doctors discovered two life threatening blockages. Find out how Julie is doing today after her remarkable surgery.
Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
