ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dan Lanning offers injury update on Justin Flowe, Byron Cardwell

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faXTW_0hzytxYB00

As BYU was in warmups before the game with the Ducks, the Cougars found out they would be without their top two receivers in Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney.

But Oregon was missing plenty of starters itself. Thankfully for the Ducks, they didn’t miss a beat.

After Oregon’s 41-20 win over No. 14 BYU, head coach Dan Lanning revealed that running back Byron Cardwell, receiver Seven McGee, and linebacker Justin Flowe was held out of the contest mainly due to precautionary reasons.

“Byron (Cardwell) was day-to-day throughout practice this past week and he tested himself wanting to be able to push on Thursday,” Lanning said. “He’s a warrior wanting to go to work. (He) came out wanting to go through warm-ups and I think it was still lingering. You could see he still wasn’t 100 percent, (and we) didn’t want to jeopardize his health. In that situation, if we ask Bryon to, I promise you he would’ve and that is a great example of his character and what he is willing to do for this team.

As for Flowe, the injuries were relatively minor, and he probably could have played if necessary.

“If we had to push Justin (Flowe) and he was able to go through warm-ups today, he could’ve definitely contributed for us today and helped us,” Lanning said. “With that being said, the next guy up in both those situations, those guys prepare really hard, they earn their moments in practice, you earn the right to go play football with the way you practice, and the next guy up in both those positions did a really good job.

McGee saw some time on the field, but not nearly as much as Oregon is used to seeing its hybrid player.

“Seven (McGee) was able to go for us at times but we were in a lot of personnel groups that didn’t always put him on the field, and I think his unselfishness is a great example of Seven saying, ‘I don’t care how we do it, I just want to win the game.’”

Oregon is going to need all three players at full go as the Pac-12 season looms beginning next week at Washington State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State

The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
CORVALLIS, OR
sports360az.com

Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility

The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Byu
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Knopp condemns chants of bigotry at UO game, urges ‘appropriate discipline’ for students involved

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During Saturday's football game hosted by the University of Oregon, video evidence surfaced of profane chants made by some attendees sitting in the student section. The chants appeared to reference Brigham Young University’s status as a privately held university sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Senate Minority Leader Tim The post Knopp condemns chants of bigotry at UO game, urges ‘appropriate discipline’ for students involved appeared first on KTVZ.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
beachconnection.net

Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History

(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WALDPORT, OR
kezi.com

Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area

EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality

Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

Pot, hash oil, $82K, luxury car seized in Lane County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pot plants, dried plants, butane hash oil and more than $80,000 were found when Lane County authorities searched a property in Junction City, officials said. One person faces multiple charges. The search at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane was...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Albany man dies after being hit by car in Corvallis alley

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man was killed and being hit by a car in downtown Corvallis early Saturday morning, according to police. The Corvallis Police Department said at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car in an alley in the 100 block of Southwest Second Street. They provided life-saving measures to the 42-year-old Albany man. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy