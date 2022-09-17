ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Durfee soccer teams collect sweep against Somerset Berkley

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area.

Take a look at the highlights from Saturday's local high school action:

Boys soccer:

SCORE: Durfee 3, Somerset Berkley 2

LOCATION: Durfee

RECORD: Durfee

HIGHLIGHTS: Lens Bourisquot netted a pair of goals to lift the Hilltoppers to a victory over visiting Somerset Berkley. Dominic Esteves also scored a goal in the win. Cam Freitas scored both goals for the Raiders. Xavier Inacio had eight saves in net while Evan Furtado stopped a game-high nine shots.Durfee travels to Dartmouth on Tuesday while SBR hosts Old Rochester.

Girls soccer: Durfee at Somerset Berkley

SCORE: Durfee 1, Somerset Berkley 0

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Sept. 17

RECORD: Durfee 3-2 (0-1 in Southeast Conference); Somerset Berkley 1-3-1

HIGHLIGHTS: Kaitlyn Couto scored the lone goal of the game to lift the Hilltoppers past Somerset Berkley. Olivia Rumsey Rumsey assisted on the goal. Durfee hosts Dartmouth on Thursday while the Raiders are at Old Rochester on Monday.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

