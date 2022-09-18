ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State-Auburn review: Why home-and-home spectacles might not be in James Franklin’s future

Walking around Toomer’s Corner on Saturday, there was a certain electricity in the air. One year after Penn State welcomed the Tigers to Happy Valley, Auburn supporters returned the favor. They hosted Penn State fans at their tailgates. They were buying each other rounds of beer. This home-and-home between two teams that never faced off before in the regular season generated a new camaraderie.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County opens new forensic lab

Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location

Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
