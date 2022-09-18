Read full article on original website
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
The future is now for Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley, Jaylen Reed after game-changing play at Auburn
Lost in the hoopla of Penn State’s win at Auburn — from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen’s four scores to Sean Clifford’s resolve to any one of the Nittany Lions’ 11 tackles for loss — was one play a couple of young defensive backs won’t soon forget.
Has Penn State’s O-line turned the corner? Kaytron Allen delivers vs. Auburn: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders look back at Penn State’s decisive win at Auburn and break down James Franklin’s recent press conference. PennLive readers can score $200 in free bets by creating a DraftKings account and betting just $5 on NFL and college football. Claim yours today right ➡️ here ⬅️.
Penn State-Auburn review: Why home-and-home spectacles might not be in James Franklin’s future
Walking around Toomer’s Corner on Saturday, there was a certain electricity in the air. One year after Penn State welcomed the Tigers to Happy Valley, Auburn supporters returned the favor. They hosted Penn State fans at their tailgates. They were buying each other rounds of beer. This home-and-home between two teams that never faced off before in the regular season generated a new camaraderie.
Penn State freshman defenders arrived ready for success; Nick Singleton gets ‘Star Power Index’ mention, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the early success of freshmen Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton, plus some national recognition for Nick Singleton’s big rushing performance at Auburn. Penn State coach James Franklin elaborated on Carter and Dennis-Sutton and their ability to carve out...
Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
Penn State’s 4 keys: The formula for a comfortable win over Central Michigan
After winning on the road against Purdue and Auburn, a victory over 1-2 Central Michigan Saturday at Beaver Stadium should be no problem for James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions. But No. 14 PSU (3-0) can’t afford to let the visitors hang around.
Penn State fans take over Jordan-Hare Stadium after 41-12 win over Auburn; Faces in the crowd
Penn State fans were loud and proud in the waning moments of their team’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday. With the game out of hand, most Tiger fans left leaving the PSU Blue Band and a boisterous group of supporters cheering, singing the alma mater, and celebrating their statement win over the SEC opponent.
Two Penn State standouts earn Big Ten honors for their efforts against Auburn
Nick Singleton is no ordinary freshman. He is also the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week. Singleton’s Penn State teammate, veteran safety Ji’Ayir Brown, was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker sued by injured Utah player’s family
Update: Injured Little League baseball player goes home but has ‘very long road ahead,’ family says. The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15, fracturing his skull.
Jack Goodman’s hat-trick Central Dauphin boys past Cedar Cliff 6-1
After dropping their opener, the Central Dauphin Rams have been flexing their muscle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The defending District 3 6A champs picked up their seventh-consecutive victory on Tuesday, topping the Colts 6-1 at home.
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
Central Pa. man gets lengthy sentence for stick-up that netted a frozen pizza
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man found guilty earlier this month for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton has been sentenced 14½ to 32 years in state prison. A Snyder County jury earlier this month found Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42,...
Cumberland County opens new forensic lab
Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
Route 581 reopens after crash in Cumberland County
A section of Route 581 that shut down after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Cumberland County has since reopened. PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said Route 581 west has reopened in Lemoyne, where the highway shut down around 12:30 p.m. at the start of Route 11. The crash involved a cement...
CrossFit affiliated gym opens in Cumberland County
A new fitness center has opened in Lower Allen Township. Steel Lotus Fitness Company opened earlier this summer at 75 Utley Drive, Suite 109.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location
Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
