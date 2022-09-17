MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's tennis team begins its fall slate with a trip up the coast to San Francisco for the Battle in the Bay this weekend. Four Waves – sophomore #49 Savannah Broadus (Carrollton, Texas), junior #84 Nikki Redelijk (Windermere, Fla.), junior #44 Janice Tjen (Jakarta, Indonesia) and graduate student #36 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand) – will compete over the course of four days. The event format is a singles and doubles main draw, with a back draw included. There are 32 individuals in the singles main draw and 16 pairs in the doubles main draw. Pepperdine will start the tournament Thursday with singles and doubles, and the event will run through Sunday (Sept. 22-25).

