LaCamera Named WCC Women's Runner of the Week

MALIBU, California – Megan LaCamera of the Pepperdine women's cross country team has been named the West Coast Conference women's runner of the week, the league announced today. This is the first-ever weekly honor for either cross country team. LaCamera (Burbank, Calif./Burbank HS) led the Waves in the women's...
Men's Tennis Heads to Battle of the Bay

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's tennis team prepares for its first official tournament of the fall, sending a select number of players to the Battle of the Bay, hosted by the University of San Francisco, at the California Tennis Club from Thursday through Sunday, September 22-25. The format includes a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. There will be back draws for opening round losers in both competitions.
Waves Commence Fall at Battle of the Bay

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine women's tennis team begins its fall slate with a trip up the coast to San Francisco for the Battle in the Bay this weekend. Four Waves – sophomore #49 Savannah Broadus (Carrollton, Texas), junior #84 Nikki Redelijk (Windermere, Fla.), junior #44 Janice Tjen (Jakarta, Indonesia) and graduate student #36 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand) – will compete over the course of four days. The event format is a singles and doubles main draw, with a back draw included. There are 32 individuals in the singles main draw and 16 pairs in the doubles main draw. Pepperdine will start the tournament Thursday with singles and doubles, and the event will run through Sunday (Sept. 22-25).
