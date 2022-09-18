No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA live updates: Bijan Robinson breaks off 78-yard TD run as Longhorns take 24-17 lead

Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO