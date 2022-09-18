No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA live updates: Bijan Robinson breaks off 78-yard TD run as Longhorns take 24-17 lead

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Oklahoma State AD: Bedlam rivalry ‘can’t happen’ due to scheduling
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ Bedlam rivalry is done, for now, once the Sooners make the move to the SEC alongside the Texas Longhorns. That’ll presumably happen as early as 2024, though it could also happen as late as 2025. It’s a matter of scheduling,...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Five Observations and Sunday chat
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns emerged victorious Saturday night in Austin, as they played host to the UTSA Roadrunners. Head coach Jeff Traylor’s squad made the short trip I-35 and they arrived at the stadium with an upset on their minds. The Roadrunners entered the matchup at 1-1 after...
Burnt Orange Nation
LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense
Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: No. 21 Texas stepped up in crunch time vs. UTSA
The question all week was how would the No. 21 Texas Longhorns look coming off a physically and emotionally-taxing game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. In years past, Texas has played up for big games and had a deflating performance right after. When the UTSA Roadrunners went up 17-7 thanks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech preview: Red Raiders look for first home win over Longhorns since 2008
The first road game of the season takes the No. 22 Texas Longhorns to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, which will have a capacity crowd of 60,454 for the the first time since the Longhorns visited in 2018. “We know Saturday,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas holds off UTSA, Overshown’s citation, and Ewers returns to practice
For about 15 minutes it looked dire, but the Texas Longhorns pulled away in the 2nd half to defeat those pesky UTSA Roadrunners 41-20 in front of a sold-out crowd at DKR-TMS. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker recap the Longhorns victory with their thoughts, including the Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris and his outstanding play (3:00), Jaylen Ford’s emergence over the past two weeks (6:45), the play of Texas quarterback Hudson Card (6:45), and the incredible show Bijan Robinson put on display (9:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star Texas WR target Jalen Hale set to decide on Wednesday
Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has known his college destination for months now, as Hale told On3’s Chad Simmons in July, setting his commitment date for Sept. 21. Hale will announce his decision at 12:30 p.m. Central on Longview Gameday. Earlier in July, Hale narrowed his list to three...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas will appeal DeMarvion Overshown’s targeting penalty
Early in the fourth quarter of the 41-20 win by the Texas Longhorns over the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the Longhorns finally got to Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris, who avoided numerous sacks on the evening with his elusiveness inside and outside the pocket, when senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown came free on a blitz.
RELATED PEOPLE
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas is a 4-point favorite over Texas Tech
Following a 41-20 win over the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday in Austin, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns opened as four-point favorites over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, according to Draft Kings*, for next week’s Big 12 opener in Lubbock. At 2-1 on the season, Texas Tech is coming off...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas Tech’s sneaky defense, disappointing offense
Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Texas Tech so you don’t have to watch their unwatchable highlights this season!. The latest Winning is Hard podcast touches on the last few Texas Tech/Texas games before actually talking about things they researched for including the Red Raiders’ disappointing offense under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, backup quarterback Donavan Smith, and the turnovers/sack issues under center in Lubbock (8:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown was cited for marijuana possession
Texas Longhorns senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was cited for marijuana possession in Van Zandt County, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, at which time Overshown was disciplined internally. According to the initial report from 247Sports, Overshown was arrested on Monday and charged with possession of less than two ounces of...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia announced as a six-day selection
The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday — whether ESPN or FOX will televise the game will be determined after Saturday’s games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Texas Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian said that playing in Arlington in January was the team’s biggest goal of the season. The march to the Big 12 Championship game begins in earnest this weekend in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Comments / 0