Louisville, KY

UofL Health encourages people to look for signs of thyroid cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society reports that there are around 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer each year, with around 2,230 deaths attributed to the cancer. Thyroid cancer is commonly diagnosed at a younger age than most other adult cancers, with women being three times more likely than men to develop the cancer.
‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health experts said now is the time to get the latest round of COVID boosters, and some are listening. Norton Healthcare reported Tuesday that 1,200 booster shots have been administered in just three days. The updated omicron booster shots are now available for teens and adults and provide protection against the variant and the original COVID virus.
Louisville hosts 37th Annual Recovery Rally to raise awareness for recovery community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People Advocating Recovery (PAR) Louisville is hosting the 17th Annual Recovery Rally at the UofL Quad from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. Organizers whey will gather with area residents, students, city and business leaders and other behavioral health organizations to celebrate the 33rd National Recovery Month and raise awareness for the local recovery community.
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Experts urge caution in peak mosquito time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health department is putting residents on alert after finding mosquitoes infected by West Nile virus in Jefferson County. Metro Public Health and Wellness said the virus has killed one person and hospitalized two others in Louisville. Crews have been working to fog different parts of...
Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville.
Kentucky officials hold town halls on foster care system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky's foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Could a gun buy-back program help with Louisville's gun violence?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we look toward solutions to the city's growing gun violence, gun buy-back programs come to mind for some. There was such a program decades ago. Rhonda Mathis said she remembers when the late Pastor Louis Coleman would hold gun buy-back drives on 28th and Broadway in the 90’s. Often, also trying to appeal to young people who were committing crimes.
FDA reminds everyone NOT to cook chicken in Nyquil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone not to cook chicken in NyQuil. You know, just in case you were thinking about it. According to report by CNN, it's the latest in a series of dangerous trends and dares making the rounds on social media -- and adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to the challenge.
Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

