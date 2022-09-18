Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Related
leoweekly.com
10 Halloween Events And Attractions At Kentucky State Parks
If you’ve been planning ahead for how you’re gonna spend October, you’ve probably already put local events on your calendar — maybe a night at The Haunted Hotel or a visit to Boo at the Zoo. But the rest of our state has some cool (and...
Louisville mental health awareness music festival aims to 'help mankind' in late son's name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In their first year with a new name, 'The Big Stomp' is preparing the celebrate their 6th year far out in Southeast Jefferson county. It began as 'Petefest,' the largest mental health focused music festival in the country. Organizers know taking care of your mental health...
wdrb.com
2 lifelong Kentucky friends build boat, go on 2-week Ohio River journey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville natives are teaching people a lesson on friendship. Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel have been friends for approximately 70 years. In 2021, Baltes was diagnosed with cancer, according to LEX18. During his treatment, the friends built a boat as a form of therapy. At...
wdrb.com
UofL Health encourages people to look for signs of thyroid cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society reports that there are around 43,800 new cases of thyroid cancer each year, with around 2,230 deaths attributed to the cancer. Thyroid cancer is commonly diagnosed at a younger age than most other adult cancers, with women being three times more likely than men to develop the cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health experts said now is the time to get the latest round of COVID boosters, and some are listening. Norton Healthcare reported Tuesday that 1,200 booster shots have been administered in just three days. The updated omicron booster shots are now available for teens and adults and provide protection against the variant and the original COVID virus.
Downtown Louisville hotel fights against the city's food insecurity threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know your stay at the Omni Hotel could help a family in need?. Since 2016, the hotel and resort company has been working with food banks to end hunger. The mission, "Say Goodnight to Hunger", made its way to Louisville when the Omni's downtown...
Louisville hosts 37th Annual Recovery Rally to raise awareness for recovery community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People Advocating Recovery (PAR) Louisville is hosting the 17th Annual Recovery Rally at the UofL Quad from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. Organizers whey will gather with area residents, students, city and business leaders and other behavioral health organizations to celebrate the 33rd National Recovery Month and raise awareness for the local recovery community.
Louisville boutique launches first 'Click & Mortar' shopping experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boutique is launching the city's first "Click & Mortar" shopping experience. PinkTag Boutique, a women's clothing shop, will be hosting their grand opening at their new store in Oxmoor Mall’s Center Gate on Oct. 1. PinkTag representatives said their new store will provide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta based developer buys hundreds of apartment units across West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A developer out of Atlanta has purchased over 300 units in West Louisville in a nearly $30 million deal. Some are raising concerns, wondering what the transition from a local to corporate landlord will do for West Louisville residents. The deal cost Atlanta-based developer Benimax $27...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
'Aging with HIV'; Louisville doctors debunk common misconceptions about disease
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors at the University of Louisville Health are continuing to debunk common misconceptions about HIV and AIDS following HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day over the weekend. The day, started in 2008 by the AIDS Institute, shines a light on the number of people aging with HIV...
Norton, Baptist begin offering new COVID-19 boosters
Some pharmacies and health departments began offering the shots earlier this month, with rollout expanding as more doses become available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Part of new Indiana firehouse collapses, no injuries reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was a construction accident at the site of the new firehouse in New Albany on Monday. In a Facebook post, it shows part of the new firehouse being built along Charlestown Road collapsed. No injuries were reported, but it did cause damage to the frame.
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Experts urge caution in peak mosquito time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health department is putting residents on alert after finding mosquitoes infected by West Nile virus in Jefferson County. Metro Public Health and Wellness said the virus has killed one person and hospitalized two others in Louisville. Crews have been working to fog different parts of...
WLKY.com
Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville.
Kentucky officials hold town halls on foster care system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky's foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Could a gun buy-back program help with Louisville's gun violence?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we look toward solutions to the city's growing gun violence, gun buy-back programs come to mind for some. There was such a program decades ago. Rhonda Mathis said she remembers when the late Pastor Louis Coleman would hold gun buy-back drives on 28th and Broadway in the 90’s. Often, also trying to appeal to young people who were committing crimes.
wdrb.com
FDA reminds everyone NOT to cook chicken in Nyquil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone not to cook chicken in NyQuil. You know, just in case you were thinking about it. According to report by CNN, it's the latest in a series of dangerous trends and dares making the rounds on social media -- and adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to the challenge.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0