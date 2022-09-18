ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Police investigating shooting on West 54th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Wednesday in the 500 block of West 54th Street. According to police, a male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Garden City shooting suspect arrested by police

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department has arrested a shooting suspect. According to police, Taneecia Williams has been arrested and is at the Chatham Count Detention Center. Williams was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old James Ancrum. Ancrum was killed Saturday night at...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, GA
Garden City, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJCL

Savannah police officer arrested, charged in connection to domestic incident

A Savannah Police Department officer was arrested on Monday in connection to a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month. On Sept. 8, SPD said it was notified of a domestic dispute involving 23-year-old Keith Roland at a home in the Chatham County Police Department’s jurisdiction. CCPD launched an investigation into the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wtoc#Garden City Police
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTGS

Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Body found in pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County man shot over the weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy