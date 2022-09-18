SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO