wtoc.com
Police investigating shooting on West 54th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Wednesday in the 500 block of West 54th Street. According to police, a male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigate overnight shooting, 1 victim taken to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting. A WJCL crew was there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as officers were seen canvassing the area, on W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street. The victim is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared any...
wtoc.com
Garden City shooting suspect arrested by police
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department has arrested a shooting suspect. According to police, Taneecia Williams has been arrested and is at the Chatham Count Detention Center. Williams was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old James Ancrum. Ancrum was killed Saturday night at...
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man on Saturday now in custody
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City police say that a suspect who shot and killed a man on Saturday turned herself into police custody on Tuesday. The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) said 25-year-old Taneecia Williams shot the man on Priscilla D. Thomas Way at 9:07 p.m. James Ancrum Jr., 30, was then taken […]
wtoc.com
Garden City police searching for woman, considered armed and dangerous
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating Taneecia Williams, for the Murder of James Ancrum. Police say she is 25 years old, 5′02″ in height, and she weighs 200 pounds. She is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators...
WJCL
Savannah police officer arrested, charged in connection to domestic incident
A Savannah Police Department officer was arrested on Monday in connection to a domestic-related incident that occurred earlier this month. On Sept. 8, SPD said it was notified of a domestic dispute involving 23-year-old Keith Roland at a home in the Chatham County Police Department’s jurisdiction. CCPD launched an investigation into the incident.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has been injured as a result of a shooting on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. At about 8:05 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road for a shots fired call.
WJCL
Police: Savannah officer injured after overnight crash; vehicle caved in
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Authorities say a Savannah police officer was hurt following an overnight crash. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday near Skidaway Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
WJCL
GBI investigating after man found dead in Tattnall County neighborhood
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1:38 p.m.:According to GBI Special Agent Chris DeMarco, authorities were called to a mobile home around 5 a.m. for a report of a dead body. When they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male lying on the ground next to a dog kennel behind the residence.
WTGS
Weekend shooting in Savannah leaves 1 dead: SPD
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department confirmed that a shooting over the weekend on East 71st Street resulted in the death of a 17-year-old. According to SPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 71st Street on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. They discovered Devoin Bates-Carrington, 17, of Pooler, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after body found at Daffin Park pond
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A deceased adult male has been discovered in a pond at Daffin Park. Savannah Police have been on the scene investigating since 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Savannah Police Department telling WJCL 22 News that there are no obvious signs of foul play. This is a developing...
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
live5news.com
Man pointed rifle at Colleton Co. deputy before officer-involved-shooting, report says
JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigative report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows a Jacksonboro man pointed a rifle at the Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy before the deputy fatally shot him. The incident happened back on May 1, when Cpl. Jacob Scott and another deputy were sent...
wtoc.com
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
Bulloch County man shot over the weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
Georgia man sentenced to 10 years in teen girl’s road death
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) – A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired into a pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. A judge in Statesboro on Tuesday imposed the maximum sentence for 23-year-old Marc Wilson, who […]
wtoc.com
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
