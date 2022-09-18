Mississippi State football grades vs. LSU: Mike Leach's gambles, special teams costly

BATON ROUGE, La. — Mississippi State football (2-1, 0-1 SEC) suffered its second straight loss against LSU (2-1, 1-0) on Saturday thanks in large part to another poor night on special teams.

Here’s how we graded the Bulldogs’ performance in the 31-16 loss at Tiger Stadium.

Offense: D+

LSU handed Mississippi State opportunities. There was a fumble. There was a turnover on downs. There were multiple kicks to Lideatrick Griffin.

Yet Mississippi State failed to capitalize and kept LSU in the game until the Tigers gained momentum late in the third quarter.

MSU's offensive line struggled to keep quarterback Will Rogers upright. Receivers dropped passes, including a pair on the Bulldogs' opening drive in the second half.

Mississippi State played aggressive, going for it four times on fourth down. The only successful try came on its first drive.

Defense: B

Mississippi State was without Jordan Davis and Jaden Crumedy, thinning its defensive line depth. It showed as the game progressed.

MSU held LSU to 145 yards in the first half. But as the Tigers began to play up-tempo, the Bulldogs had no answer.

Mississippi State has dominated time of possession this season, but that wasn’t the case Saturday. That, combined with the missing players, may have played a factor in LSU putting up 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Special teams: F

It caught up to Mississippi State multiple times last season and finally did in Baton Rouge.

The Bulldogs have struggled on special teams for more than a year. The kickers have caught the brunt of the attention, and in truth it has led to penalties and miscues in the return game being overlooked.

Austin Williams’ muffed punt late in the third quarter with MSU leading won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The sure-handed receiver played a key role in LSU recapturing the game’s momentum.

Coaching: C+

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach wasn’t left with many options in his passing game, as the Bulldogs' offensive line issues forced Leach into more short passes and runs than have been shown this season.

But his aggressiveness on fourth down proved to be too aggressive.

Zach Arnett’s defensive scheme kept MSU in the game. His decision to play linebacker DeShawn Page more and push Tyrus Wheat to a short-handed defensive line was effective. Page’s athleticism provided a quality option to keep LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels from breaking plays with his legs.

Overall: C-

It felt eerily similar to last season’s matchup.

LSU is talented. But the Tigers are rebuilding under first-year coach Brian Kelly and aren’t the national title contender from two seasons ago.

Mississippi State had its chances, but miscues in a hostile environment often find a way to hurt.