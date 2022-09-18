ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Man Bags Enormous 14-Foot Alligator Next to RV Park

A Texas family recently brought in a 14-foot alligator from behind an RV park. This is only three inches shorter than the Texas state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of Zavalla, Texas captured the giant beast with the help of his son-inlaws just two days before Gator Fest. The annual festival in Anahuac celebrates the outdoors and alligators. It also includes a gator round-up.
ZAVALLA, TX
