A Texas family recently brought in a 14-foot alligator from behind an RV park. This is only three inches shorter than the Texas state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of Zavalla, Texas captured the giant beast with the help of his son-inlaws just two days before Gator Fest. The annual festival in Anahuac celebrates the outdoors and alligators. It also includes a gator round-up.

ZAVALLA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO