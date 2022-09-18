ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Man buried in sand after trench collapses in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews raced to the rescue after a construction worker found himself trapped in a trench. On Tuesday, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 3200 block of East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach for a technical rescue. A construction worker was working at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog rescued from storm drain in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is no longer in a tight spot after being saved from a drain and getting some much needed care. A pup was rescued in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park on Monday. “I heard it barking for a while, did not know where it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Gas line bursts causing leak in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to seal a gas leak after a gas line burst in the middle of the street, near a construction area. The leak happened Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near Northwest 198th Terrace and 85th Avenue. A gas company arrived to the scene to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover

Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

SWAT standoff in Miami Springs ends with 1 in custody

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a neighborhood after a man barricaded himself inside a house in Miami Springs. Miami Springs Police confirmed to 7News that the SWAT situation started with an arrest from the Opa-Locka Police Department. The incident took place on the 300th block of East...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

Community Policy