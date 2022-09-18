Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Man buried in sand after trench collapses in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews raced to the rescue after a construction worker found himself trapped in a trench. On Tuesday, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 3200 block of East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach for a technical rescue. A construction worker was working at...
WSVN-TV
Dog rescued from storm drain in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is no longer in a tight spot after being saved from a drain and getting some much needed care. A pup was rescued in Fort Lauderdale’s Melrose Park on Monday. “I heard it barking for a while, did not know where it...
Click10.com
Crook captured on camera using rock to break into Fort Lauderdale fish market
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Broward County business after hours. He used a rock to smash through a window of the Sea Salt Fish Market in Fort Lauderdale on Monday at approximately 3 a.m. Surveillance video then captured the man, who...
Man dies while snorkeling off the coast of South Florida
A South Florida man died while snorkeling off the coast of the Florida Keys on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Humane Society of Broward County transports rescue animals from Puerto Rico shelter
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As residents of Puerto Rico deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the animals left inside of a flooded animal shelter were transported to adoption centers in the U.S. to give them new forever homes. Dozens of pets were unloaded from a cargo jet and...
WSVN-TV
Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
WSVN-TV
GEM in Doral continues to pack supplies to send to Puerto Rico as hurricane Fiona’s rain hits island
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It is day three of packing and preparing supplies for Puerto Rico, which has seen historic flooding across the island from hurricane Fiona. The hurricane has damaged much of the new infrastructure built since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island five years ago. Volunteers assembled in a...
WSVN-TV
Gas line bursts causing leak in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to seal a gas leak after a gas line burst in the middle of the street, near a construction area. The leak happened Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near Northwest 198th Terrace and 85th Avenue. A gas company arrived to the scene to...
WSVN-TV
Broward police say county animal shelter is refusing to take in dogs they rescue
Some police departments say the Broward County animal shelter is turning away injured dogs, and tonight they are sounding the alarm. Here’s 7 Investigates with Karen Hensel. There have been concerns for years about how the Broward Animal Care Shelter has been run, but now it is police officers who are fed up and frustrated.
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by South Florida train
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in South Florida on Monday.
WSVN-TV
Man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a man during a repossession. The shooting happened just after 10 a.m., before Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene at a Melrose Park neighborhood at 114 Carolina Avenue, Wednesday. According to police, the tow truck driver came...
Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover
Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
Click10.com
Tow truck driver detained in connection with fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are questioning a tow truck driver who they said fatally shot a man Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 10:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a man...
WSVN-TV
One person hospitalized in shooting in Pompano Beach; business damaged by bullets
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was sent to the hospital after coming under fire at an apartment complex and a business was damaged by a barrage of bullets. Deputies were outside of an apartment complex on East Atlantic Boulevard near Northeast Fifth Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday. One...
Florida man accused of chasing, removing feathers from bird listed on threatened species list
A Palm Beach County man is accused of torturing a bird that is listed on Florida's threatened species list, according to an arrest affidavit.
WSVN-TV
SWAT standoff in Miami Springs ends with 1 in custody
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a neighborhood after a man barricaded himself inside a house in Miami Springs. Miami Springs Police confirmed to 7News that the SWAT situation started with an arrest from the Opa-Locka Police Department. The incident took place on the 300th block of East...
Crash involving tractor-trailer causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
cbs12.com
Tesla's autopilot feature at center of wrongful death lawsuit in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tesla's autopilot feature is at the center of a lawsuit that's going to trial in Palm Beach County this week. The lawsuit stems from a fatal crash just after 6 a.m. on State Road 7 in Delray Beach on March 1, 2019. The crash killed 50-year-old Jeremy Banner of Lake Worth Beach. He left behind a wife and three grown children.
