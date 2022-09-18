ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

High school fishing tournament raises funds in support of Cooper Reid’s recovery

By Tori Bean
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcss1_0hzyocVl00

FRANKSTON, Texas ( KETK ) — The Texas High School Bass Association is using the season’s first tournament for all nine divisions across Texas to raise money for the family of Cooper Reid, a Troup High School football player who was injured in their homecoming game.

‘He needs more prayers than ever’: Troup community making 1,000 t-shirts to honor Cooper Reid

“Just to honor one of our anglers you know, and the family needs some help, so you know throughout the 10 years of THSBA there has been different instances of that. And if we have an opportunity that we can do to help a family of one of our anglers then we take those opportunities,” said Riley Fitzgerald, Texas High School Bass Association.

Reid is a part of the Troup fishing team, and as a way to say thank you for all the support the family has received, they passed out BBQ plates.

“Because of generous donations, we are able to cook for up to four to 500 people. So, you know we figured with all the people that have been supporting us, supporting the Reids, supporting Cooper, and praying for him to get out of this situation, we figured we would offer everything that we could,” said Chris Turner, Troup fishing team.

Reid is currently recovering in the hospital, and requires ventilation so doctors can control his carbon dioxide levels for optimal brain healing.

“We want everybody to realize that Cooper has a long fight ahead of him, and he needs more prayers than ever. We want everybody to realize that this is a marathon,” said Mandi Braswell, a family friend. “We feel confident that with everybody’s prayers, we’re standing on God’s promises that Cooper will win the race.”

That’s why communities all over have started raising money to help with medical bills, and showing their support. T-shirts have been sold, businesses have been collecting money and thousands of prayers have been said.

“We got it covered right now, they are where they need to be, and we are going to keep covering it until they can come home and be a part of this with Cooper again,” said Turner.

Troup and Paul Pewitt dedicated their football game Friday night to Reid. The Brahmas gave the Tigers a gift for Reid and are doing everything they can to help.

“We are praying for y’all, we hope that there is a quick recovery, and that he is back on the field in no time,” said Melissa Reid, superintendent of Paul Pewitt ISD.

Everyone has just lifted their hands in prayer, and supported the family in any way they can.

East Texans wear blue to support injured football player, family asks for prayers

“We want to wish Cooper to get well, we love you, we miss you, hang in there, we are praying for you constantly,” said Landan Trent, Troup High School Principal.

The community hopes they can see #22 take the field and lake again soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview’s Jalen Hale chooses Alabama

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Alabama Crimson Tide gained another top East Texas prospect after Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale committed to the Tide on Wednesday afternoon. Hale made his decision between Alabama, Texas, and Georgia and for a while, the Longhorns seemed to have an edge, but in the end, Nick Saban prevailed. This […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD approves $315,722 for new band instruments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved $315,722 to buy new band instruments for middle school students. “We are putting horns in students’ hands that should not be used due to safety and hygiene issues,” LISD Director of Bands, Rhonda Daniel said. Increased participation in band means that certain […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Frankston, TX
Troup, TX
Sports
City
Troup, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Troup, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Legacy’s Jordan Renaud commits to Alabama

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One of the top recruits in the country made his college commitment Monday morning in Tyler, as defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced he would be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is a four-star recruit and before Monday had narrowed his decision down to Alabama and Oklahoma. While he appreciated coach […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler ISD’s TOP teachers nominated to receive incentive pay

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 29 Tyler ISD teachers have qualified to be nominated for a TOP teacher designation based on the 2021-2022 school year. A TOP (Tyler Optimal Performance) teacher is a teacher at one of the current Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) campuses who has met stringent criteria such as student growth metrics, teacher observation […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome […]
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Texas High School#Highschoolsports#Troup High School#Reids
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Newest Rose Complex addition expected to be complete March 2023

Tyler, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler expects the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to be complete by March 2023. The $28 million project will transform the Tyler Rose Complex by adding the city’s new conference center. City officials are excited and say the W.T. Brookshire convention center will be state-of-the-art. “Inside it’s going to […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

‘One-stop shop’ daycare center opening soon in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — First Steps Daycare Center opens Monday, Sept. 26 in Tyler. Cirsten Peterson aims to make her new childcare center a one-stop-shop to accommodate all parents and their childcare needs. She offers full-time, part-time, weekend and overnight services. Peterson has always had a passion for childcare, she has been babysitting since she […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sabine ISD is increasing security in light of Uvalde

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) – Sabine ISD will now have a second Gregg County officer stationed at the new elementary school. “The times we live in now, we certainly don’t want to look back and say we wish we would’ve had one,” said Monty Pepper, assistant superintendent, Sabine ISD. The new elementary school is not in […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy