Fresno County, CA

Deputy shoots, kills suspect at Fresno County home, officials say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A deputy shot and killed a man who was armed with a brick during a disturbance at a home in the Mayfair District on Saturday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Mayfair Drive East and Weldon Avenue after it was reported that two people had been stabbed at a nearby home.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman who were both bleeding profusely at the house.

A short time later, officials said the deputies were confronted by a man who was holding a brick in his hands.

As deputies demanded the man drop the brick, they said he refused to listen to their commands and continued to walk toward them.

During the confrontation, officials said a deputy fired at the suspect who was still armed with the brick, hitting him at least once.

“The suspect advanced on the deputies refused commands to drop it and eventually an OIS, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” explained Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Arley Terrence.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where officials said he later died.

While investigating, deputies said they learned that a large fight had broken out between up to eight people in front of the home before deputies arrived. Deputies said they found large amounts of blood and broken-out windows at the house.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out how the victims received their injuries, and if anyone at the home was actually stabbed.

No deputies were hurt during the shooting.

The disturbance at the home and the deputy-involved shooting are both still under investigation.

