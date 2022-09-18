Read full article on original website
Related
Singer Songwriter Adassa to Perform National Anthem Ahead of Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 23
Afro-Latin singer, songwriter and Miami native Adassa will perform the National Anthem at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 23, prior to the start of the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race. Adassa will display her impressive four-octave vocal range in her rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” as...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0