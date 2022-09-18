Afro-Latin singer, songwriter and Miami native Adassa will perform the National Anthem at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 23, prior to the start of the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race. Adassa will display her impressive four-octave vocal range in her rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” as...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO