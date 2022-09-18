Kurt Warner's son, E.J., makes start at QB for Temple as true freshman

Temple Owls quarterback E.J. Warner. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, E.J. Warner, son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, made his first career start at the college level for the Temple Owls.

A true freshman, Warner impressed in his debut last week against Lafayette, earning him the starting nod on Saturday against Rutgers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

While not as effective as he was a week ago, Warner battled for the Owls in a tough 16-14 loss to the Scarlet Knights. Warner finished 19-of-32 for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

Warner's lone turnover of the game was a big one. With Temple leading 7-3 in the second quarter, Rutgers' Shaquan Loyal picked off a tipped pass from Warner, returning it 43 yards for a pick-six.

Late in the fourth, Temple trailed 16-7 before Warner found Jordan Smith for a 47-yard touchdown to pull the Owls closer. Warner orchestrated a 10-play drive on Temple's final series of the game but couldn't get the Owls in range for a game-winning field goal attempt.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said Warner "knew what he was doing out there," adding he told the young quarterback he had a "bright future."