ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Red Land’s Anderson French, Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith share medalist honors at Mid-Penn Championship tournament qualifier

Nine boys golfers added their names to next week’s Mid-Penn Golf Championships Wednesday, including Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith and Red Land’s Anderson French. Smith and French each carded 8-over 79 at Sportsman’s Golf Course to share medalist honors in the first MPC Championship qualifier at the 6,108-yard loop.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg, PA
Sports
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Waynesboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Waynesboro, PA
Sports
High School Soccer PRO

Chambersburg, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The State College Area High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on September 21, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Paige Davis
hagerstownmagazine.com

Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro

Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
WAYNESBORO, PA
mocoshow.com

MCPS Athletics Director and Principals of Northwest and Gaithersburg High School Provide Update On Initial Actions Taken Following Incident At Football Game Last Friday

A message was sent to the Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School communities by MCPS systemwide athletics director Jeff Sullivan, Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick, and Northwest principal Scott Smith providing an update regarding the initial actions taken resulting from the incident that occurred during the Northwest at Gaithersburg varsity football game on Friday, September 16. The full message can be seen below:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
traveltasteandtour.com

Explore Franklin County

Franklin County is just north of the Mason Dixon Line, close to the midpoint of the Appalachian Trail. It is home to history, arts and architecture, four seasons of recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of America’s Main Streets in communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County is really the best of town and country.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County opens new forensic lab

Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
local21news.com

Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy