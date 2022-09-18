Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin’s David Chase III tabbed Mid-Penn football player of the week
Boy, did the Central Dauphin Rams need this one. Seven days after hanging with state-ranked Coatesville, but ultimately falling to 0-3 on the season, Central Dauphin finally registered its first win of the 2022 campaign Friday. Since head coach Glen McNamee arrived in 2003, the Rams have never started a...
Red Land’s Anderson French, Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith share medalist honors at Mid-Penn Championship tournament qualifier
Nine boys golfers added their names to next week’s Mid-Penn Golf Championships Wednesday, including Lower Dauphin’s Chase Smith and Red Land’s Anderson French. Smith and French each carded 8-over 79 at Sportsman’s Golf Course to share medalist honors in the first MPC Championship qualifier at the 6,108-yard loop.
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 4 rankings: Northern and Gettysburg drop in, Shippensburg moves down
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s do this.
‘We play in a way that brings out the best in everyone’: Hershey’s girls tennis team dominates Mid-Penn, leads District 3 power rankings
Jessica Folkenroth began coaching girls tennis at Hershey in the fall of 2018 and said throughout her years with the program, none of her teams were able to get off to a supreme start the way this year’s squad has. Though the Trojans haven’t missed the district playoffs a...
Marcus Sweeney’s big-play ability has Hershey believing it can have second-half surge after Cedar Cliff upset
Ask Marcus Sweeney to describe what he can do on a football field and the adjectives fly. Fast. Dominant. Playmaker.
Chambersburg, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The State College Area High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on September 21, 2022, 13:00:00.
Athletic director files complaint against Maryland coach after fight at high school football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The athletic director of Gaithersburg High School filed a citizen’s complaint against the head football coach of Northwest High School after a fight that took place at a game between the two schools. Gaithersburg hosted the game Friday night when a fight started on the field. Players and […]
PennLive.com
Marching Band Showcase: Mechanicsburg’s ‘Maroon Machine’ is known as one of best competing groups
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands, and this week features the Mechanicsburg Area High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. From the Mechanicsburg Area High School Director of Bands Ben Goldsborough:
hagerstownmagazine.com
Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro
Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Athletics Director and Principals of Northwest and Gaithersburg High School Provide Update On Initial Actions Taken Following Incident At Football Game Last Friday
A message was sent to the Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School communities by MCPS systemwide athletics director Jeff Sullivan, Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick, and Northwest principal Scott Smith providing an update regarding the initial actions taken resulting from the incident that occurred during the Northwest at Gaithersburg varsity football game on Friday, September 16. The full message can be seen below:
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
traveltasteandtour.com
Explore Franklin County
Franklin County is just north of the Mason Dixon Line, close to the midpoint of the Appalachian Trail. It is home to history, arts and architecture, four seasons of recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of America’s Main Streets in communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County is really the best of town and country.
abc27.com
Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
PennLive.com
Cumberland County opens new forensic lab
Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
Teen girl from central Pa. has been missing at least a week: police
A 14-year-old Lancaster County girl was last seen in Maryland last week, and police are asking for help finding her. Lily Wawrzyniak, who goes by “Mina,” was last seen Sept. 14 on the 7600 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Maryland, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Route 581 reopens after crash in Cumberland County
A section of Route 581 that shut down after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Cumberland County has since reopened. PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said Route 581 west has reopened in Lemoyne, where the highway shut down around 12:30 p.m. at the start of Route 11. The crash involved a cement...
local21news.com
Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
PennLive.com
